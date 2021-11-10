WINCHESTER — The Friends of Handley Regional Library System announces the return of the A Little Noon Music program at the Handley Library location.
A Little Noon Music is a free program where performers come to the library during the lunch hour for the public to enjoy varied styles of music. This current series highlights four different performers over the next few months.
The first performance is Friday, from 12:15 to 1 p.m., in the auditorium at Handley Library, 100 W. Piccadilly St., and will feature Allen Dec. Dec is a harpist who has been performing since his teens, playing organ, autoharp and harp. As a Certified Music Practitioner, he offers MusiCaregiving — therapeutic harp music and Sitting Tai Chi for Seniors at several assisted-living facilities in the area. He plans to play a quilt of music selections from O'Carolan to Louis Armstrong, including some of his own compositions.
Rich Follett is on tap for Dec. 10 from 12:15 to 1 p.m. He performs easy-on-the-ears acoustic folk music. His original compositions offer insightful lyrics and inviting melodies. Follett is a public school teacher whose program is punctuated with interesting anecdotes and true stories from his classroom experiences.
Critton Hollow String Band will perform Jan. 14 from 12:15 to 1 p.m. Since 1975, the band has brought traditional American music to audiences throughout the United States, Canada, Japan, Ireland, and Scotland. With fiddle, hammered dulcimer, banjo, and guitar, the band tends a stable of songs from the first settlements of Appalachia to the best of contemporary American folk music. The three members of the band, Joe Herrmann, Sam Herrmann, and Joe Fallon, combine precise instrumentation, melodic interplay, and three-part harmony to create a warm and engaging sound.
Atlantic Reed Consort will entertain the audience on Feb. 11 from 12:15 to 1 p.m. Since forming in 2010, The Atlantic Reed Consort has endeavored to bring chamber music to a broad audience in an unexpected format. ARC is a reed quintet comprised of oboe, clarinet, saxophone, bass clarinet, and bassoon with a cutting-edge sound and style that both embraces the contemporary and adds a new twist to the likes of Bach, Ravel and Gershwin.
For more information, contact Cheryl Nakagawa, Public Relations and Outreach Manager at cnakagawa@handleyregional.org, or visit www.handleyregional.org.
