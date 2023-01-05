A Little Slice of Love

The mobile Love Kitchen operated by the Little Caesars chain of pizza restaurants pulled up in front of the Winchester Rescue Mission on Tuesday to serve a free dinner to shelter residents. The mission’s executive director, Brandan Thomas (left), is shown at 435 N. Cameron St. with Love Kitchen operator Jeff Omeara (from left) and local Little Caesars employees Daniel Arrington (from left), Jenifer Onusko and Shannon Bly.