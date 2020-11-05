WINCHESTER — It was noted more than once during a groundbreaking ceremony for the renovation and expansion of the historic Douglas School on North Kent Street that the project is long overdue.
“As others mentioned, this day has been a long time coming,” Carl Rush, equity coordinator for Winchester Public Schools, said at Wednesday’s event.
The school building, which has been vacant in recent years, played an important role in the Black community. From 1927 until the integration of Winchester Public Schools in 1966, Douglas School educated Black students in the area. It later served as an intermediate school, an elementary school and a community learning center. The building is listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.
School division officials plan to relocate their offices there from 12 N. Washington St. once the $10.3 million project is completed in June 2022.
Winchester School Board Chairman Erica Truban said the project has been a goal for decades.
“The list of barriers blocking our path was so long I would venture to say most other groups and divisions would have given up some time ago,” she said.
In August, City Council and the School Board finally signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) that led to Wednesday’s groundbreaking.
The city has already allocated $8.5 million for the project. The remainder will come from carryover funds in the school division’s budget, which could be about $2 million — largely a result of cost savings from schools temporarily closing earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to serving as school offices, part of the building will be devoted to a museum about the history of Douglas School.
Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said during the ceremony that the school’s history will be integrated into the division’s curriculum. Students also will take annual field trips to the Douglas School once the project is finished.
The precursor to Douglas School, established May 31, 1875, first met in 1878 in a stone church building on Piccadilly Street. It was called the Winchester Colored School. In 1916 it was renamed the Douglas School.
Building the Douglas School did not come without struggle for the students’ parents and community leaders, both Black and white, who petitioned the School Board for a better facility for the city’s Black students, said Judy Humbert, a local historian and Douglas School alumna.
“Winchester had long-neglected state law in trying to house 300 students into the Piccadilly Street facility with the street as a playground,” Humbert said.
In 1927, she said there was a march to celebrate the move to the new location on North Kent Street.
“This building has continued to stand and we often wondered what would happen to it,” Humbert said to the crowd. “Would the School Board find a use for it or would it just be left to deteriorate to the point it would have to be demolished?”
Humbert and other Douglas alumni waited and waited.
But the waiting has finally come to an end.
“Today, it is with pride that Douglas alumni are taking part in this ceremony knowing that our dear old Douglas will come to life again,” Humbert said.
The 1927 and 1941 portions of the building will be renovated and repurposed. The 1951 and 1961 additions will be demolished.
“Dear old Douglas, may you continue to stand tall and proud and serve Winchester forever,” Humbert said.
