WINCHESTER — After talking about it for years, city officials are considering a public bus route to Lord Fairfax Community College (LFCC) in Middletown.
That information emerged Tuesday afternoon during a meeting of City Council’s Finance Committee. Paula Nofsinger, director of human resources for the city, asked that two new full–time bus driver positions be created using approximately $53,000 of the $12.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds allocated to Winchester earlier this year by the federal government.
Since the ARPA money is being given to the city in two installments — the first half was paid in June; the second half is expected in June 2022 — guaranteed funding for the two new drivers will expire after two years.
Mayor David Smith, who chairs the Finance Committee, said he is hesitant to allocate the federal funds for a bus route the city may have to abandon in two years if it cannot afford to continue the service.
”If it’s successful, then at some point we’ll want to continue doing this,” Smith said.
Nofsinger said Winchester has already applied for a state grant that could pay approximately two-thirds of the cost for the route and its drivers once the federal funding expires. The city would then be responsible for paying the remaining third of the expenses.
The next two years, Nofsinger said, would serve as a pilot program to determine the proposed bus route’s viability and whether there is enough demand to continue the service once the ARPA funding expires.
Winchester Transportation Services Division Manager Renee Wells said no start date for the proposed bus route has been established, but “we want to start as soon as possible. We already have everything laid out.”
Wells said her goal is to start the new bus route at either the first of the year or when LFCC’s new semester starts in the spring.
”We’re still working with Lord Fairfax,” she said.
As proposed, the new bus route would also serve the new Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center, a technology and career training facility operated by Winchester Public Schools at 536 Jefferson St. Otherwise, Wells said, the buses would use Interstate 81 between Winchester and Middletown and would not stop anywhere else in the city or Frederick County.
“We’re still working out the details,” Wells said.
The Finance Committee unanimously agreed to forward the funding request to City Council with a recommendation of approval. Council could consider the request as soon as this Tuesday.
”This has been a route a long time coming,” committee member Richard Bell said.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Finance Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and committee Chairman David Smith and members Richard Bell and Judy McKiernan.
