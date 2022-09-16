"There are no happy endings, just happy days, happy moments." ~ Jonathan Tropper
WINCHESTER — May 12th was the happiest day of Scott Ashwood's life.
After six years of homelessness, preceded by five years of nursing home care, the 50-year-old had regained enough health and independence to move into his own apartment.
Best of all, he got to take his beloved dog with him. Scott and Harley Girl — a mixed-breed pup who spent about two years being homeless — developed a special bond after she was adopted by the Winchester Rescue Mission in February 2020 and moved into the nonprofit's homeless shelter at 435 N. Cameron St.
It was inspiring, heartwarming, the stuff of fairy tales.
Unfortunately, the fairy tale came to a tragic end.
On Sept. 1, Scott was found dead in his National Avenue apartment. It is believed he passed away about three days prior, leaving 4-year-old Harley alone, afraid and trapped.
"Endings are the saddest part, so just give me a happy middle and a very happy start." ~ Shel Silverstein
On the morning of Sept. 1, Winchester Rescue Mission Executive Director Brandan Thomas got a call informing him that Scott had missed a court appearance regarding child support payments.
"We were listed as his emergency contact," Brandan said. "We immediately assumed something not great."
That's because Scott was severely diabetic. In January, he tested positive for COVID-19 and his body went into overdrive trying to fight the virus, but he had been so weakened by diabetes that he instead lapsed into a coma for several weeks. Brandan said it was a miracle he survived.
Once Scott emerged from the coma, his health improved and, with Harley by his side, he gained control of the depression that had emotionally crippled him for years.
By May 12, Scott was well enough to move out of the mission and into his own apartment. Since he had formed such a solid bond with the dog the mission had adopted from the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke Counties two years earlier, he was allowed to take Harley with him.
Brandan connected Scott with the permanent supportive housing program administered by Northwestern Community Services of Front Royal. According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, permanent supportive housing is an initiative that helps chronically homeless people move into affordable housing and receive ongoing support services to help them find work and stay healthy.
"He was so happy," said Winchester Rescue Mission Development Coordinator Vicki Culbreath. "It was the first time in 11 years he had his own place. ... He finally saw the future he could have."
When Brandan learned that Scott had missed court, he drove to his apartment and knocked on the door.
"I heard the dog inside but he wasn't responding," Brandan said.
He then went to the Timbrook Public Safety Center, located about four blocks away from Scott's apartment, and asked the Winchester Police Department to conduct a wellness check.
"As soon as I got back here, I got a text from [Winchester Police] Chief [John] Piper telling me that it didn't look good," Brandan said.
Realizing that something serious had occurred, Brandan drove back to Scott's apartment and, if necessary, bring Harley back to the mission. The shelter had become Harley's home away from home because Scott took her there whenever he had a medical appointment or anything else that took him away from the apartment for more than a few hours.
"He had an emergency about six weeks ago and had to go to the hospital," Vicki said. "The fire department knew Harley so they brought her to us."
Before Brandan could get to Scott's place, he received another text from the police department telling him Scott was dead.
Autopsy results are still pending, but officials are attributing his death to diabetes because they suspect Scott, once on his own and away from the staff and residents at the Winchester Rescue Mission, may not have been diligent with his diet and medication.
According to an obituary prepared by Omps Funeral Home in Winchester, Scott was a 1989 graduate of James Wood High School, a talented artist and a music and sports fan who was working at Valley Industrial Plastics Inc. in Frederick County at the time of his death.
He is survived by a daughter, Autumn Ashwood of Wardensville, West Virginia, as well as a brother, a sister, a niece and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
"Also surviving Scott is his beloved canine companion, Harley," the obituary states.
"You cannot bubble wrap and protect your heart from life, and why should you? It is meant to be used, and sometimes broken." ~ Nora McInerny
Scott's death left Harley distressed.
"She was pretty hungry and pretty thirsty when she got back [to the mission]," Vicki said. "She was really struggling to walk because her paws were really irritated. ... The vet said she was probably trying to wake him up."
Harley was sad, lethargic and confused for the first few days, Vicki said, but she was comforted by the men staying at the mission. Her first night back, she curled up and slept in one of their beds.
A resident named Jerry, who has lived at the Winchester Rescue Mission for 20 years, was one of the first people Harley bonded with when she was adopted, and he was one of the first people she latched onto when she returned.
"He'll tell you he's a cat person, but he's been looking after her," Vicki said.
Harley also became Vicki's constant shadow, following her everywhere throughout the building during the workday. Vicki set up a doggie bed in her office so Harley can nap at her feet.
"She's very attached to me," Vicki said. "If I didn't have a dog with dementia at home, she'd be at my house right now."
"If the misery of the poor be caused not by the laws of nature, but by our institutions, great is our sin." ~ Charles Darwin
It takes a lot to make Brandan Thomas angry, but he's absolutely furious about the absence of an assisted-living facility in Winchester for people like Scott who are transitioning from homelessness to independence.
"Some people need to be in a place with some level of care," he said. "The individual independent-living apartment is not the answer for everybody."
When a person is homeless for an extended period of time, they often must rely on others to help them address their basic, everyday needs. When that support system is gone and they have to do everything on their own, it can be a recipe for failure.
While the permanent supportive housing program available in the Northern Shenandoah Valley is valuable and necessary, Brandan said it doesn't do enough to help homeless individuals succeed in society. Scott, for example, had people who would check on him at his apartment every few days, but he didn't have a daily supportive presence that could have helped monitor his diet and ensure he took his medication as prescribed.
"This could have been completely avoided if he had been around people when he started getting ill," Brandan said.
While it's too late to save Scott, Brandan wants to ensure that no one else suffers the same fate. Advocating for a transitional housing facility in or near Winchester is something he plans on doing until it becomes a reality.
"There has to be a way to create transitional housing where there's some daily oversight, people that check in on a daily basis just to make sure they're doing OK," Brandan said. "How many people have to die before we stop and re-look at the way this whole thing works?"
"This is a modern fairytale. No happy endings, no wind in our sails, but I can't imagine a life without breathless moments." ~ Selena Gomez
Harley is back to her old self these days. While Brandan and Vicki were being interviewed at the mission earlier this week, the dog slept contentedly on the floor between them, snoring and passing gas so loudly that she eventually woke herself up.
"She's settled into her normal routine," Vicki said with a laugh.
If Harley's life was a fairy tale, chapter one would be her time on the streets, chapter two would be her adoption by the Winchester Rescue Mission and chapter three would be sharing an apartment with Scott.
Now it's time for chapter four.
A former mission resident who has been successfully living on his own for several months wants to take Harley home to live with him.
"When he found out what happened, he came in pretty quickly and she immediately went right up to him," Vicki said. "She was like, 'Oh, I know who you are.'"
"When he lived here, he and Scott would basically trade off the responsibility of taking care of Harley," Brandan added. "He's making sure that with his work schedule and finances, he can handle the responsibility of Harley. I think that would be a great landing spot for her. It would be her going with someone she loves and is really familiar with."
When asked why Harley can't just stay at the mission permanently, Brandan said it's because the shelter is about to go through some major changes. All the men living there will soon transfer to a new shelter being prepared in a vacant building at 2655 Valley Ave., and the North Cameron Street shelter will be converted to a women-only facility.
"I don't know if it's fair to her to have a constant change in environment, what we do, how we do it," Brandan said about Harley. "We want what's best for her and it might not be here."
"I think she's going to be here for a while," Vicki added. "This is always going to be home for her. She's very well loved."
