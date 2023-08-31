WINCHESTER — When the United States withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021, residents of that country who had aided American and NATO forces had to flee their homeland to protect themselves from the vengeful Taliban.
Some of those refugees settled in Winchester, working whatever jobs they could find to send money back home to their families and sharing apartments to reduce their living expenses.
This article is about one of the refugees who now calls Winchester home. We won’t tell you his full name or show his face in photographs because his wife and seven children, including a baby he has never held, are still in Kabul, Afghanistan, where they live in constant fear of the Taliban’s bloody reprisals. It’s not an unrealistic concern because the same sect of violent religious extremists killed his brother.
We’ll refer to the local refugee as “Mangal,” which is a common Afghan tribal name shared by hundreds, perhaps thousands, of Afghanis.
Mangal is a 36-year-old, college-educated logistics specialist who, from 2011 to 2021, worked with the U.S., NATO and humanitarian agencies in their efforts to free Afghanistan from the Taliban’s oppression and promote independence and opportunities for women in the country.
But when the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in August 2021, Mangal had to leave his family behind and escape from his homeland.
Mangal’s greatest goal is to be granted asylum in the United States, which would allow him to bring his loved ones here to live with him, but his efforts have been bogged down by bureaucracy for nearly two years. The longer his asylum application stays in a holding pattern, the more chance the Taliban will find his family.
Mangal and a friend who is helping him navigate life in the United States, Kerry Kenney of Winchester, recently sat down with The Winchester Star to tell the story of how his quest to build a better Afghanistan led to him and his family fearing for their lives.
The fall and rise of the Taliban
One month after the terrorist group al-Qaida waged a series of deadly attacks in the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, the U.S. invaded Afghanistan because that country’s government, the Taliban-ruled Islamic Emirate, was harboring and supporting people involved in the attacks.
What followed was the longest active war in U.S. history. America’s occupation of Afghanistan lasted nearly 20 years — six months longer than the Vietnam War — during which time the U.S. set up a more democratic system of government, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.
To ensure the country’s continued stability, U.S. and NATO forces remained in Afghanistan. The number of allied troops ebbed and flowed for nearly two decades, reaching as high as 140,000 in 2011.
Three-and-a-half years after al-Qaida’s leader, Osama bin Laden, was tracked down and killed by the U.S. in May 2011, NATO announced its plans to exit Afghanistan even though the Taliban was still engaging in combat with allied forces throughout the country.
In February 2020, the U.S. struck a deal with the Taliban that called for the removal of all remaining American troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the Taliban’s promise to stop its affiliated militant groups from attacking the United States and its allies.
Beginning on May 1, 2021, before America had fully withdrawn its troops, the Taliban launched a major offensive to retake Afghanistan. By Aug. 15, 2021, Taliban forces were once again in control throughout most of the country, including the capital city of Kabul.
With the Taliban back in power, American forces immediately began evacuating Afghanis that had helped the NATO coalition during the war. Along with interpreters and assistants like Mangal, the U.S. also sought to help women and minorities escape.
On Aug. 30, 2021, the last vestiges of the American military flew out of Afghanistan. Unfortunately, they left behind many people who would be vulnerable to the Taliban’s brutality, including Mangal’s wife and children.
‘My family is not safe’
Mangal, a native of Kabul, graduated from college with a degree in management science when he was 25 and, starting in 2011, became involved in efforts to help his country move beyond the oppressive reign of the Taliban.
“My first job was a World Bank project for a girl’s scholarship program,” he said. “The project was to increase the amount of female teachers in Afghanistan, so World Bank gave them some funds to help convince them to study in a specialized [university] program that would make them able to teach in school.”
The reason young women needed convincing was because memories were still fresh of a 20-year civil war that ended in the mid-1990s with the Taliban seizing control of Afghanistan. The violent fundamentalist group’s laws prevented most females from getting jobs, traveling or going to school past sixth grade. Women could only appear in public with a man and with their bodies completely covered, and they were denied many basic human rights that people in other parts of the world take for granted.
Mangal is a Muslim, as are members of the Taliban, but he does not share the group’s fundamentalist, oppressive attitudes toward women.
“In Islam, our prophet’s wife was a businesswoman,” Mangal said, referring to the prophet Muhammad and his first wife, Khadija bint Khuwaylid. “In Islam, a woman is allowed to do business.”
Mangal continued his work with World Bank for five years, then accepted a job with the multinational, American-led military agency Combined Security Transition Command-Afghanistan. The mission of CSTC-A was to reform and support the country’s defense forces and emergency services.
Mangal’s job with CSTC-A was to help oversee logistics by managing a database that coordinated incoming and outgoing shipments.
“I worked there almost five-and-a-half years, then that project was finished,” Mangal said.
Afterward, Mangal used his logistics expertise to assist the office of Afghanistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs in a World Bank-funded project to help women in the country’s rural areas become financially self-sufficient.
Mangal said he worked with the World Bank project for six months, “then the government collapsed.”
With the Taliban back in control, Mangal became a target due to the decade he spent working with female empowerment projects and the CTSC-A. Concerns for his safety intensified a short time later when the Taliban murdered his brother.
“My brother was a bodyguard of one of the members of Parliament,” Mangal said, referring to Afghanistan’s governing body that held power after the Taliban was driven from the country. “He was coming home and was kidnapped on the way. The next day, we found his dead body.
“When they kidnapped my brother, I was told they [the Taliban] had information about me,” Mangal said.
To protect himself, Mangal moved out of his house in Kabul and went into hiding. At that time, though, he had little fear for his family’s safety because the Taliban was only pursuing people who had worked directly against them during the war.
“They were coming after people who had worked with the Afghan military or the U.S., or projects like World Bank and USAID (U.S. Agency for International Development),” Mangal said.
Rather than meeting the same fate as his brother, Mangal chose to be evacuated from Afghanistan by U.S. and NATO forces. He assumed his wife and children — as well as his brother’s wife and children, whom he had taken on the responsibility of supporting — would soon follow.
Mangal was flown out of the country on Aug. 27, 2021, but his family was never evacuated. He hasn’t seen them in person for two years.
“When I got out of there, my wife was pregnant. Eight months later, I got a baby,” Mangal said. “Now he’s almost walking but I haven’t seen it. ... Every night, I think about them.”
Mangal said his family members live in constant fear of thieves raiding their homes and stealing their belongings, and of the Taliban exacting revenge. His daughter can no longer go to school because she completed sixth grade and her continued education is not allowed, his children cannot play outside because they could be kidnapped and killed, and his wife and sister-in-law cannot work because it is forbidden by the Taliban.
“From every aspect, my family is not safe,” Mangal said.
‘Starting over while under stress’
When Mangal first arrived in the United States in September 2021, he was taken to New Mexico for processing. After 48 days, he was transferred to Harrisonburg, Virginia, to receive relocation assistance, and in December 2021, he and five other Afghan refugees made their way to Winchester to start their new lives.
“We were the first six Afghan refugees who were brought by Church World Service to Winchester,” Mangal said. “When we came here, everything was totally different [than it was in Afghanistan].”
Some of the differences, he explained, were toilets (many rural Afghanis simply relieve themselves in the sand), 24/7 electricity (most of Afghanistan had regular blackouts due to unstable power-generating systems), keeping dogs as pets (people in Afghanistan sit on the floor to eat, so dogs are not welcome inside their homes because they would, in effect, walk across the dining room tables) and calendars (Afghanistan’s Solar Hijiri calendar does not sync with America’s Gregorian calendar, which makes it difficult for newly arrived Afghanis to tell someone their date of birth).
Another difference was that in New Mexico and Harrisonburg, the refugees were provided with everything they needed, including food, clothing and shelter. In Winchester, though, they began living independently and had to figure out how to do things like pay rent and use currency different from the Afghan afghani (AFN).
“Imagine walking in the shoes of someone who is literally starting over while under stress,” Kenney said.
One of the places that helped Mangal and the five other refugees acclimate to life in the United States was the nonprofit Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area, where Kenney volunteers as an English tutor. Mangal and the other refugees made visits to the organization’s office on Cameron Street so they could improve their communication skills.
“The other guys couldn’t speak English,” Mangal said.
When Kenney met Mangal, she realized his English was already strong so she instead asked if he would help teach his friends and the nearly two dozen other Afghan refugees who have since relocated to Winchester.
“Everybody’s getting better,” Kenney said of the Afghanis’ language skills.
‘It was tough for me’
Shortly after coming to the Northern Shenandoah Valley, Mangal obtained a Virginia driver’s license and, with help from the other refugees, bought an inexpensive car so he could drive the group to work and elsewhere.
“When I would go to Walmart, I would take the others who needed groceries,” he said.
Mangal did all this while working 12-hour shifts at Rubbermaid Commercial Products in Winchester.
“I had never done physical work before,” he said. “Back in my country, I only worked in offices with computers.”
After nine months, the physically taxing, fast-paced factory job proved to be too much.
“I was getting dizzy and losing vision,” Mangal said. “It was tough for me.”
Mangal then landed a job with Home Depot, “but it was hairier than the one at Rubbermaid. I was only able to work for a month there.”
He found a more suitable gig at the Macy’s distribution center near Martinsburg, West Virginia, but it was seasonal.
“When the season finished, we all lost our jobs,” Mangal said. “I was jobless for some time, then I got a job in Front Royal.”
He is now a machine operator at Hearthside Food Solutions LLC in Warren County, which bakes cookies and crackers. Mangal said he enjoys the job he has held for about eight months but hopes to one day return to the field of logistics.
“I have to do a lot of overtime because I’m supporting a 13-member family,” he said.
‘I love the people here’
The six original refugees from Afghanistan are now settled in Winchester, leading productive lives and planning for the future.
“I love the people here. Everyone is very respectful,” Mangal said. “We are glad to be in a country where people are supporting others.”
Kenney has expanded her tutoring with the refugees to include real-world lessons on things like how to apply for credit cards and avoid scams.
At least two of the six have been granted asylum, but Mangal is not among them even though he was the first in the group to apply for this country’s protection.
It isn’t just an inconvenience; it’s a matter of life and death. Mangal can’t bring his wife and children, or his brother’s wife and children, to the United States until one year after he is granted asylum, but his application for protection has not been processed and no one seems to know why.
“We are checking online and it says, ‘Application pending,’” Mangal said. “I’ve been waiting almost one-and-a-half years.”
Kenney said she plans on reaching out to U.S. Reps. Jennifer Wexton (D-10th District) and Ben Cline (R-6th District) to see if they can get the process moving again. Her hope is to have Mangal’s asylum approved retroactively to the date of application so he will not have to wait a full year to rescue his family.
“We need a politician to intervene and pick up a phone,” Kenney said.
Mangal’s dream is to be reunited with his family and likely make Winchester their permanent home.
“I know about the city and the culture, and I’m used to everything,” he said. “I think it’s better to stay here.”
If you have insight that could help Mangal get his asylum application processed, email Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area Executive Director Andy Gail at agail@lvwa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.