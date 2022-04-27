WINCHESTER — The city's school division is making administrative changes.
Beth O’Donnell, John Kerr Elementary School principal, will take over as principal at Daniel Morgan Middle School on July 1. She will replace Principal Jennifer Buckley, who will become director of student services.
Lisa Pluska, Daniel Morgan Intermediate School's assistant principal, will replace the retiring Nan Bryant as Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School principal on July 1. The Kerr job hasn't been filled yet.
The 38-year-old O'Donnell, a wife and mother of 5-year-old twins, earns $95,375 annually at Kerr and will earn $102,758 at the middle school. She graduated from Handley High School in 2002 and earned an art history degree at Randolph Macon College in Ashland in 2006. Her teaching career began in Louisa County, before she moved to Fairfax County Schools. In 2010, she was hired as a fifth-grade English teacher at Morgan when it was 5-8. In 2012, she began teaching at the K-4 John Kerr, and was promoted to assistant principal in 2016 and to principal in 2019.
O'Donnell said she's enjoyed her time at Kerr, but is excited about the challenges of her new job and working with older children at the middle school that has 624 students. She said she knows many of the children from their time at Kerr.
"I'm thankful for the opportunity and excited to learn about a new school and be able to learn and grow," O'Donnell said. "There's a commitment to excellence in that school and I'll be able to continue that commitment."
Pluska, a 48-year-old wife and mother of two grown children, grew up in Southwestern Virginia. Like O'Donnell, she said she's excited about her new job. Pluska, who earns $98,635 annually at Morgan Intermediate and will earn $113886 at Virginia Avenue, graduated from Virginia Tech with an education degree in 1999. After working as a teacher and administrator in Southwest Virginia, she was hired as an assistant professor of education administration at Shenandoah University in 2015. Because she missed public education and working with younger students, Pluska said she took the Virginia Avenue assistant principal job in 2018. She moved to Morgan Intermediate last year.
Pluska said elementary school is a foundational part of education. Having previously worked at the 407-student school, Pluska said she can hit the ground running.
"I do already know the community, the students and the staff. I know there's been some change in the year I've been away but I feel like it's something I can quickly get accustomed to," Pluska said. "It's an opportunity to be a servant-leader in a community I feel strongly about because I live in Winchester."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.