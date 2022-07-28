To our valued readers:
A recent report on the state of the newspaper industry confirmed what many of us already know. The news industry is changing. The rise of social media and other forms of advertising has taken a big chunk of revenue that can’t be recouped without huge increases in subscription prices.
Two newspapers die each week in the United States, according to the study released June 30 by Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. Annual newspaper revenue dropped from $50 billion in 2006 to $21 billion today, the report said. In 2006, there were 75,000 journalists working in newspapers, now there are just 31,000 nationwide, Northwestern said.
To survive, many newspapers are trimming the number of days they print to save on the cost of paper and fuel for delivery. Reducing the number of print days rather than raising subscription prices is a business model that makes sense as everyone’s budget gets tighter. After the July 30th edition, The Winchester Star will no longer publish a Saturday paper and will instead offer an expanded weekend edition on Fridays. The new weekend edition will launch Aug. 5 with delivery to home subscribers as well as convenience and grocery stores.
Each day, we drive almost 2,000 miles delivering the paper, equivalent to driving from Winchester to Tampa, Florida. That’s even after relying on the postal service to deliver many routes due to carrier shortages.
The Winchester Star wants to continue serving communities in the northern Shenandoah Valley with news stories, human interest profiles and the photographs that delight so many of you. This change saves money on production and distribution — two of the paper’s largest expenses, allowing us to save jobs and resources for reporting essential news.
Moving forward, Friday’s edition will include all the features you now enjoy in Saturday’s paper, including the comics and real estate transfers. Friday’s paper will also include the television schedules for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
All of the inserts and coupons will now be in your Wednesday edition.
Local news coverage will be unaffected by the change in the print schedule. Reporters will continue to write stories and cover events on Fridays, but these stories will not appear in print until Monday.
Some content will be posted to our website on Friday night, such as breaking news. In addition, high school football fans will be able to find out who won the Friday night games by looking on our website later that night and checking our social media posts. National, international and state news provided by The Associated Press can also be read on the website over the weekend.
We plan to be here for the long haul as your primary source for local news. That requires adapting to the ever-changing business climate. We appreciate your patience and, most importantly, your support for local journalism.