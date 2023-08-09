A New Season

Nathaniel Hoelk of Purcellville helps his nephew Ryan Belcik move into Shenandoah University's East Campus Commons housing on move-in day Wednesday for members of the school's football team. Belcik plays right tackle and will take part in the team's first football practice today.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

