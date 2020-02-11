A new van for NW Works

Members of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Civitan Club and the Foundation for Children with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities awarded NW Works Inc. with a grant of $37,615 to purchase a new van. The van will be used by NW Works to provide transportation for clients, allowing them to go to job sites and community outings. NW Works client and Civitan member Nicholas Bainger played a major role in securing the funding, acting as an advocate for the organization.Pictured, from left to right are: Justine Dalrymple, Brady Smith, Nicholas Bainger, Debera Taylor, (all of NW Works) & Gwen Carter, Cynthia Schneider, Crystal Payne, Beverly Elliott, Julie Smith, Tina Culbreath (all with the Civitan Club).
