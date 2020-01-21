WINCHESTER — Enjoy an evening of live music and help out a local nonprofit during the Music with a Mission concert on Thursday night.
Four bands will play to help out the Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS). Working with local churches, WATTS provides safe, temporary, overnight shelter to the homeless from November to March.
The concert takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Bright Box, 15 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester.
Performing that night are: Lowly Souls (Southern rock); The Tribe (funk/soul/R&B); Oceans in Heaven (indie-pop); a little too serious (indie-folk).
Tickets and reservations aren’t necessary. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
Food and drink available are purchase.
For more information on WATTS visit http://watts-homelessshelter.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.