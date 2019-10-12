Editor’s note: Local residents Tom and Kathy Crosby recently visited Enniscorthy, Ireland, the birthplace of Winchester benefactor Judge John Handley. Crosby, a freelance writer for The Winchester Star, writes about the trip in this article.
ENNISCORTHY, COUNTY WEXFORD, IRELAND — If John Handley, Winchester’s celebrated benefactor, returned to his birthplace after 169 years, he would find little change in the Irish landscape.
The hilly, picturesque village in southeastern Ireland, with a current population of 11,400, still has at its core the ancient bridge, Norman castle, churches, streets, buildings and pubs that existed when Handley left Ireland in 1850 when he was 15 years old. Ireland’s potato famine, which claimed the life of his father and sister, was still two years from ending.
About 1 million people died during the famine from starvation, typhus and other related diseases, fueling an emigration stampede from Ireland of an estimated 1 million people, Handley among them. He moved to the United States and became a naturalized citizen in 1856, working in Washington, D.C., for the government, studying law, and eventually settling in Scranton, Pa., in 1860, where he was a judge for 10 years, a successful entrepreneur, and lived until his death in 1895.
Wealthy with no heirs when he died, Handley’s last will and testament embedded his name firmly in Winchester.
He left $250,000 for the construction of a public library, and the Beaux Arts-style Handley Library was subsequently built in 1913.
The will also stated any non-allocated assets were to be invested and the money then used to build “school houses for the education of the poor.”
Those funds led to the construction of John Handley High School in 1923. The Neoclassical Revival-style building was named the most beautiful high school in Virginia in 2017 by Architectural Digest magazine.
Handley’s bequest also built the Douglas School in 1927. The Classical Revival-style building, named for famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass, educated the community’s black students for many years.
Why Winchester?
The motive for Handley’s generosity is not known.
He first visited an Irish friend in Winchester after the Civil War and was sympathetic to the Confederacy, made friends, returned often and launched a business venture with local investors that failed and he may have felt some remorse for their losses. He requested his burial be in Winchester. Mount Hebron Cemetery is his final resting place.
Connections
My wife Kathy and I have several touchpoints with Handley: She was born and grew up in the Scranton area and now works at the Handley Regional Library in Winchester.
I graduated from Handley High School in 1959, marching on a sweltering June day with my high school classmates 1.4 miles to Mount Hebron Cemetery to lay flowers around the judge’s pillared gravestone. Although students no longer walk the entire route, this pilgrimage continues to be an annual springtime tradition.
And Garland R. Quarles was the no-nonsense superintendent of Winchester Public Schools the year I graduated. Quarles later authored the definitive biography of Handley and his bequests, which was a helpful source for this article.
Enniscorthy today
In September, my wife and I exited the train after a slightly more than two-hour ride from Dublin, Ireland, and headed toward the Enniscorthy town center, having to walk across a weathered, six-arch rubble stone bridge over the Slaney River.
The bridge, built in 1775, was undoubtedly used by Handley to enter the town, since he lived on Quay Street, alongside the river and only several hundred feet from the bridge.
As you walk across the bridge, Enniscorthy Castle, an imposing Norman stronghold dating from 1205, magnificently dominates the skyline and was linked to the famous poet Edmund Spenser in the early 1580s. Queen Elizabeth I gave him the property, though he never resided there.
Today, the castle is a museum filled with artifacts, history and an 1846 census on a wall with fewer than 400 names. Handley’s mother, Elizabeth Handley, is among them. She is listed as living on Quay Street. Her occupation was “Eating Housekeeper,” because she ran a pub in her home, according to museum officials.
It is possible Handley’s father and sister had already died, as they were not included in the census. Neither was Handley, although he lived there at the time and was 11 years old. His young age is possibly why he wasn’t listed.
Visible on the right from the bridge is the spire of St. Aidan’s Cathedral. Handley, born in January 1835, was baptized on the site in the original 1809 thatched, mud-walled church. That church eventually became too small for the congregation and a new larger one of stone was built in Neo-Gothic style surrounding the old one, which was then torn down. The first Mass was held in the current church in 1846, quite possibly attended by the young Handley.
At the terminus of the bridge sits Holohan’s pub, originally known as Bridge House, in a building built in 1760, according to Michael Buggy, a museum guide.
“They don’t tear things down here like they do in the States,” said my goddaughter Pamela Cranford, who has lived and worked in Dublin for five years and travels the country extensively with her husband Sean and 3-year-old son Henry.
As we exited the bridge, on our right we spotted hilly, pedestrian-only Slaney Street, covered with bright umbrellas, an art installation created in 2002. The street is lined with shops and pubs and is reminiscent of Winchester’s Loudoun Street Mall.
Embedded in Slaney Street, midway up the hill, is a plaque that quotes Kevin Whelan, a well-known Irish historian. It reads: “In Enniscorthy, the locals will tell you that you are always at the top of a hill, the bottom of a hill or going up and down a hill.”
Vinegar Hill, which overlooks the town, remains an Enniscorthy landmark. It served as headquarters and camp during Ireland’s 1798 rebellion against England to establish a secular independent Irish Republic and was supported by both Catholics and Protestants. The rebels controlled County Wexford for 30 days against vastly superior English forces before their defeat on June 21, with many then being imprisoned in Enniscorthy Castle.
The rebellion was certainly well-known to Handley. In the market square, still resembling the outline of streets during Handley’s boyhood, stands a statute honoring the rebellion.
On Quay Street, only several houses from where Handley lived, we ate at the Holy Grail Restaurant, another pub extant when Handley lived in Enniscorthy. It still serves hearty Irish fare and is thought to have been built somewhere between the late 1700s and early 1800s.
Today, Enniscorthy is the second-largest town in County Wexford and is one of the longest continuously occupied sites in Ireland, rimmed by rivers and verdant farmland.
The town was used for film locations in the award-winning 2015 movie “Brooklyn” about a young Irish woman in the 1950s emigrating from Enniscorthy to New York to find work and falling in love with an Italian plumber.
And while Enniscorthy has only a wisp of Handley’s memory in his mother’s name in the census, Winchester has firmly cemented his memory in three noted institutions.
An estimated 10,000 to 11,000 students have graduated from John Handley High School over the past 96 years, and thousands more have visited Handley Regional Library. Although Douglas School is no longer a school, it remains an important community landmark.
All three sites that Handley’s bequest helped establish — Handley Library, John Handley High School and Douglas School — are on the state and national historic registers.
