No festival? No problem for the staff and students of The School at Sharon’s, a private school on Senseny Road in Frederick County. The school, which remains open during the pandemic so that essential employees can go to work, celebrated the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival on Thursday with a parade around the school building that included floats and lots of pink and green. For the parade, each teacher created a different float to represent their class. One float (above) was a tribute to hospital workers.
