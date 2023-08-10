WINCHESTER — The following proclamation was read aloud on Thursday afternoon by Col. George Washington (aka Middletown Mayor and historic reenactor Charles Harbaugh IV) during the dedication of a new public toilet outside George Washington’s Office Museum in downtown Winchester.
”Hear ye, hear ye, from the office of the throne of George Washington,
”Whereas the George Washington Museum was once used by and has been the official office of George Washington since the year of 1775,
”Whereas the detached outhouse was added in 1776,
”Whereas the detached outhouse was upgraded to a functioning restroom facility and provided with indoor plumbing in 1974,
”Whereas the restroom facility was upgraded once again to a fully functional, ADA-compliant restroom in 2023,
”Whereas the George Washington’s Museum staff want to share this restroom facility with all the people who sit and visit,
”Now therefore know that all paper products will be supplied for those who wish to use the facility, but please be mindful that flushable wipes are prohibited.
”Sincerely, George Washington, colonel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.