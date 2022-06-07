WINCHESTER — Eleven ProjectSEARCH students graduated on Monday after completing an internship program through Valley Health’s Winchester Medical Center.
“The mission of ProjectSEARCH is to place students with disabilities in a work environment, learn job skills, with a goal of at least part-time employment, minimum wage and 75% of the students employed,” said Frederick County Public Schools special education teacher Chuck Ashby. “We're working on achieving this goal again this year. We have four students employed already.”
Ashby said this year marks the program's fifth year. Of the 52 students who have graduated from ProjectSEARCH, 45 have jobs — an 87% success rate.
ProjectSEARCH is a collaborative program among NW Works, Valley Health, Frederick County Public Schools, Winchester Public Schools, Northwestern Community Services and the Virginia Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services. It involves special education students working a yearlong rotation of three-month internships at Winchester Medical Center in a variety of departments, including Emergency Medicine, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, the gift shop and pharmacy. This year’s program began in the fall of 2021 and wrapped up this spring.
Sherando High School graduate Christopher Robinson — one of the 11 graduates on Monday — said he did an internship in central supply, where he stocked inventory, cleaned equipment and delivered supplies. During another internship, he did sterile processing/surgical stocking and was tasked with cleaning surgery tools, cleaning trays, stocking surgery packs and loading carts with surgery supplies. His third internship was at Winchester Medical Center's pharmacy/gift shop, where he refilled the drink cooler, dusted shelves, labeled and restocked.
“Over my ProjectSEARCH experience, every internship I did involved stocking and I became so good at it, so I think stocking is the best job suited for me,” he said. “The goals for my future are to find a job, buy a house, buy a car, get married and raise kids of my own.”
Sherando High School graduate Hayley Ramey performed tasks such as making linen bags, IV Packs and packets, stocking rooms, cleaning and making beds. She said ProjectSEARCH helped her work faster, improved her communications skills and helped her keep better track of time.
John Handley High School graduate Genaro Bautista-Castro said the program helped him meet new people, get around the hospital, learn how to use a cash register and follow a schedule. He is now employed at Home Depot.
Other graduates from this year's program are: Arlie Wines, David Smith, Leighann Rosier, Evan Rupp, Ethan Malinsky, Jacob Stuler, Shanay Moss and Jackie Camarena.
Grady “Skip” Philips, who recently retired as Valley Health senior vice president, said it was “a privilege and an honor” to be at the graduation ceremony and that ProjectSEARCH is a passion for many Valley Health employees.
“Part of my passion around ProjectSEARCH was to make sure that there were resources available to help young people that completed their high school time but still needed that additional support to transition into what comes next in life,” Philips said.
Philips said when Valley Health started ProjectSEARCH five years ago, one of the early goals was to change the way people looked at individuals and the workplace in general. He said ProjectSEARCH has been “a resounding success.”
Monday's graduation took place in Winchester Medical Center's Conference Center.
