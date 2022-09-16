Selfie Spot

Hillary Carter, owner of The Quirky Closet, a plus-size women’s boutique at 224 S. Loudoun Street in downtown Winchester, poses for a photo in front of her business Wednesday morning where Barefoot Painter Kayla Wilhite has created wings on the front window.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

- Contact Cynthia Cather Burton at cburton@winchesterstar.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.