WINCHESTER — Outside Winchester Church of God, fire engines from different jurisdictions lined the parking lot. The playing of bagpipes followed a presentation of flags. A bell tolled.
Inside the church, a sea of fire officials dressed in blue uniforms packed the pews for the funeral of Frederick County Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Chester T. Lauck, 66, who died April 23 at Winchester Medical Center after suffering a cardiac event at his home. Several hours earlier, he had engaged in firefighting operations at a brush fire on Back Creek Road in Gore. His passing is considered a line-of-duty death — only the second in the department's history, according to a county spokesperson. The other occurred in February 2012 when 21-year-old Zachary Whitacre was killed in a fire truck crash.
"His job was to prepare for the unimaginable and to make sure we were always ready," said Frederick Fire Chief Steven Majchrzak. "The breadth and depth of his service to this community is simply unrivaled. Most know the basic outlines of Chester's history of selfless service to the community, but over the last week, we've traced his service through quite literally the entire region."
Lauck's career in firefighting and public safety spanned more than 40 years, leaving a legacy that was exemplified by the sheer volume of people who attended his funeral.
"A servant to all in need, that was my friend Chester," said Majchrzak.
Lauck served Frederick County in various capacities for more than 30 years — he was a part-time employee from 1991-2021 and became full time in 2021. In his most recent position, he was responsible for the fire and rescue department’s Emergency Management Division.
But his career extended beyond the county. In 2007, he retired from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) Fire and Rescue Department as a battalion chief responsible for the Special Operations Division. Over his 22-year career there, which began in 1985, he held a range of positions, including firefighter/medic, lieutenant and captain. Before heading to the MWAA, he was employed with the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department. He also was a lifetime member of the Round Hill Community Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company in Frederick County, where he was chief for 14 years.
Additionally, he served with the 167th Airlift Wing Air National Guard as an Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighter (ARFF), and since 1984 had been a patrolman for the Virginia Department of Forestry. He responded to dozens of wildland incidents over the years.
Remarks at Lauck's service painted a picture of a man whose institutional expertise — in grant writing, in forming long-term plans for departments, in crafting crisis response models — led various agencies forward during his long career. He was a man intensely devoted to others, people said.
"He was a teacher, he was a mentor, and most of all, he was a friend to all," said Frederick County Board of Supervisor Robert Wells. "He was loved by all who had the opportunity and privilege to know him. He will be missed, but most of all, he will be remembered. Job well done."
Others reminisced about Lauck's "two-tone, full-on" laugh, his sometimes deadpan delivery, the directness and precision with which he spoke, his quick wit and his "very distinct manner." No one had more compassion for others, Lauck's colleagues said.
Virginia Department of Forestry Chief John Miller told a story about Lauck that he said is emblematic of the man he knew.
It involved the deployment of the Virginia Department of Forestry in 2008 to Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Ike to allocate federal resources to the beleaguered communities. Lauck belonged to the group that developed a response model that has since been replicated by the department several times.
"For anybody who knows Chester, that's Chester in a nutshell: just a simple ability to make everything flow like it's supposed to flow," Miller said. "In the course of 14 days, using Chester's model, we deployed 440 tractor-trailers of materials to eight counties in Texas following Hurricane Ike."
Lesser known, according to Majchrzak, is how many different volunteer fire departments Lauck was involved with at one time or another. "In the last week, we dusted off the archives — and when I say dusted, we dusted — and put a list together."
He was a volunteer at Rouss Fire Company from 1972-1979 and a deputy chief at the former Sarah Zane Fire Company from 1979-1980, both in Winchester. He was also affiliated with Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue (1980-1984), Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue (where he was a member since 1992) and company president at Clearbrook Fire and Rescue, all located in the county.
A Virginia Department of Forestry coworker posted this message about Lauck after learning of his passing: "He could do it all on a forest fire: pull a fire rake, incident commander, line boss, chain saw operator. He had no ego; his wealth of fire knowledge and practical experience is unmatched. We worked together for decades on hundreds of prescribed burns and wildfires, but my best call-sign for him is simply friend. He is one of my best ones and I will miss him greatly."
Majchrzak said he was asked last week, with all that Lauck had accomplished, why was he still running calls?
"I said he did not have to be on that call. He chose to be on that call. He knew his experience and training was an asset. He knew he could keep less experienced firefighters out of harm's way," said Majchrzak.
A photo from about 10 days ago, included in the funeral service's program, showed Lauck surrounded by fire and rescue personnel all looking in his direction. The image was taken after the group had stamped out a stubborn blaze somewhere in the county. Of the photo, Majchrzak said, "It captured the man and the reverence and respect those he worked with held him in."
During the service, Lauck was described as a family man. He and his wife Becky were wedded in 1979. They had two sons and three grandchildren, according to his obituary.
Lauck was laid to rest at Shenandoah Memorial Park following the service. His service can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQpeBWVhdkk.
