WHITE HALL — It’s fitting that Briede Family Vineyard’s first award-winning wine is a sparkling wine — because Champagne and sparkling wine is their favorite type of wine.
“I love Champagne. I think that was the drive to make sparkling wine,” said Loretta Briede, who owns the Frederick County winery with her husband, Paul.
“We visited the Champagne region of France to educate ourselves. Champagne is a wine first, the bubbles are only part of it. The range is more than most people realize, from wet gravel to biscuit to citrus. It’s usually aged Champagnes that are some of the most sought after wines.”
The 2017 Sparkling Winchester, the first wine the vineyard made, just won a silver medal in the 38th Annual Virginia Governor’s Cup competition. Organized by the Virginia Wineries Association every winter, the competition allows Virginia wineries to submit their wines made from 100% Virginia grapes to be judged on a point-scale similar to that of Wine Spectator. Since Sparkling Winchester placed silver, it means the wine scored between 84 and 89 points, or “Very Good.” Wines over 90 points won gold medals.
“When you make your own wine you get very attached to it, you love it, but that doesn’t mean it passes the test when you have judges who know a lot about wine,” Loretta said.
This year, 530 wines were submitted to be judge by a panel of 19 judges, led by Jay Youmans, one of only 51 Masters of Wine in the U.S.
Though it was made in 2017, Sparkling Winchester was not released until 2019 because it had to age in the bottle.
“The more you let it age, the more complex it is. In the Champagne region of France they usually let it age three years, and we pulled this at a year and a half,” said Loretta.
“We did pull it a little bit earlier because we’re a new vineyard. But we didn’t pull all of it. The 800 bottles that we have left of this wine has another year on it, so it’s going to be more tasty than this was. It’s a big seller for us.”
The wine is made with the Cayuga grape, which the Briedes grow organically on their property off Apple Pie Ridge Road. Winemaker Matthieu Finot, who won the Virginia Governor’s Cup in 2018, made the Champagne up to the aging process at King Family Vineyards, and it was later finished at Veritas Vineyards. Loretta explained that the equipment to make and handle sparkling wines is very expensive and only a few wineries in the state can finish it. Currently, the Briedes do not have the equipment to make the wine on their own property but plan to in the future.
The sparkling wine is as close to a Champagne as you can get — but there are reasons it cannot be called Champagne.
“This wine differs from a Champagne in several ways. It’s not made with one of the three major Champagne grapes that they use in the Champagne region (of France), and it’s not made in the Champagne region, but everything else is in exactly the same way,” explained Paul. Sparkling Winchester is made in Methode Traditionelle.
The wine is also organic, but Paul said they are unable to put an organic certification on its label due to a technicality.
“The wine is made from organic grapes that we grew back here, and it’s made in an organic way, but we can’t call it organic because King Family Vineyards from Matthieu Finot or Veritas aren’t certified organic, that’s why we can’t put organic on the label,” he said.
Sparkling Winchester’s competition days aren’t over — it’s headed for an international competition in London this spring, the Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Competition.
Although the vineyard is closed for the season until April 24, you can still buy the award-winning sparkling wine now. Loretta said the wine is available for purchase on the vineyard’s website, www.briedevineyards.com, and you can pick it up at their tasting room located at 450 Green Spring Road. They plan to have a shipping option available soon for selling their wines inside and outside of Virginia.
