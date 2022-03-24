WINCHESTER — The Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA) has declined to say whether it will serve as the city's agent for the sale of the Winchester Public Schools administration building at 12 N. Washington St.
The unexpected move has angered City Council, which entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the school system in August 2020 that obligates the city to sell the building on behalf of Winchester Public Schools.
"This is a slap in the face," Winchester Mayor David Smith said Thursday afternoon when City Manager Dan Hoffman informed council's Planning and Economic Development Committee about the EDA's failure to act. "This truly sets a bad precedent."
The MOU between council and Winchester Public Schools states the city will sell the building on behalf of the school system, then give the School Board $1.5 million in sale proceeds to reimburse it for money the board spent renovating the former Douglas School on North Kent Street into a new school administration building. If the Washington Street building sells for less than $1.5 million, the city will have to make up the difference. If it sells for more than $1.5 million, the city will keep the difference.
On March 8, City Council unanimously voted to accept the Washington Street building as surplus property with the understanding the EDA, an independent body that serves as the real estate arm of the city, would oversee the sale.
The EDA met on March 15 and discussed the MOU during an executive session, then returned to open session and, without explanation, voted to table the matter.
Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger, who is the EDA's executive director, told the Planning and Economic Development Committee on Thursday the EDA wants to have a conversation with the city about possible uses for the building before deciding whether to sell it.
Committee Chairman Richard Bell noted the MOU specifically states the building will be sold, not repurposed, and he questioned why EDA members chose to delay the process.
Hershberger said the EDA "was not a party to that discussion in 2020" when City Council and the school system entered into the MOU, and the first time its members were informed of the situation was at the March 15 meeting. Because of that, he said the EDA wanted more time to look into the issue and determine if there might be a better way to utilize the building rather than selling it outright.
Hoffman contended that EDA members should have been aware of their pending role in the building's sale due to numerous media reports and conversations with city officials over the past 19 months.
Smith asked Hershberger to tell the committee about the EDA's role with the city, and Hershberger responded by saying its mission is to work with City Council to foster strong, sustainable economic growth.
"Work together? That doesn't seem to be what's happening now," Smith said. "They need to be on board with these objectives."
Hoffman said the city's goal is to sell the administration building as quickly as possible in order to replenish the school system's financial reserves, but the sale could now be significantly delayed because it is difficult for council to be directly involved in a real estate deal.
"There are definitely more hoops we need to jump through," Hoffman said.
Whereas the EDA already has the authorization to buy or sell property on behalf of the city, City Council has to draft a resolution, hold a public hearing and approve the measure with at least a two-thirds majority. Since council only meets twice a month, it could take at least a full month for it to be in a position to sell the Winchester Public Schools administration building.
"It is disappointing and the timeline has been affected because of it," committee member Kim Herbstritt said.
Hoffman suggested the Planning and Economic Development Committee forward a resolution authorizing City Council to sell the school property. The committee voted unanimously to do so, and the resolution will be introduced at council's next meeting on April 12.
The EDA is not scheduled to meet again prior to the council meeting. If it chooses, it could call a special meeting to vote on selling the school building, or it could vote at its next regular meeting on April 19. If it decides to serve as the city's sales agent, council would then have to decide which agency should oversee the deal.
The Planning and Economic Development Committee has also requested a joint meeting with the EDA to ensure its members understand the authority's mission and act accordingly. No date for that proposed meeting has been set.
Attending Thursday afternoon's Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Richard Bell and members David Smith and Kim Herbstritt.
