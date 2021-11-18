WINCHESTER — In an effort to boost student morale amid the COVID-19 pandemic and to reward students for good behavior, Handley High School let students out of class Wednesday afternoon to attend a pumpkin smashing and pep rally.
About 1,100 students attended the rally, which took place in the Handley Bowl.
“A lot of people definitely enjoyed the shorter classes, including myself,” said Student Government Association President Daliya El Abani. “Our homecoming pep rally was rainy, so we are enjoying the nice weather. Last year we couldn’t have pep rallies, any games. So I’m very excited. I think everybody is definitely enjoying coming back to a little normalcy.”
She joked that smashing pumpkins would be a good “anger reliever.”
The event included the cast of the school's upcoming production of “High School Musical” performing “We’re All In This Together" and numerous contests that pitted the freshman, sophomore, junior and senior classes against each other in friendly competition.
In the pie-eating contest, blindfolded students had to find a gumball in a plate filled with whipped cream without using their hands. The participants then had to chew the gum, blow a bubble and stand to be recognized.
“I’m glad that because COVID calmed down a little bit, we can enjoy this experience outside,” said Alasia Myers, who was the contest's winner.
Other competitions included a hula hoop pumpkin toss, a pumpkin patch relay and a three-legged mummy wrap race, where a pair of students had their legs tied together with toilet paper while they ran 25 yards to the finish line.
Before the pep rally, students helped paint pumpkins in homeroom. Event organizer Heather Scott, chair of the school's Fine Arts Department, said 164 pumpkins were decorated. Half the pumpkins were preserved for display, while the other half were smashed during the rally.
“At first they were a little hesitant, like, ‘Why are we smashing pumpkins?’ But when we gave them all of the stuff to decorate the pumpkins with, they got really excited,” Scott said. “My class did a Baby Yoda pumpkin. It actually won for one of the best pumpkins.”
The final contest was the “Pumpkin Smash Party,” which took place just outside of the Handley Bowl. Each grade had about 20 pumpkins to smash. The grade that smashed its pumpkins the fastest was the winner. The competition involved students running to the pumpkin, beating it with a bat, then returning to hand off the bat to another classmate. The junior class was ultimately declared the victor.
Junior Taye Perry said smashing pumpkins was “fun,” although his favorite competition was the pie-eating contest.
The idea behind the event was to reward good student behavior and give students something fun to do after having a majority of their events canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lauren Mason, junior class president, said the event motivated students to do well in class.
“I think it’s boosting morale throughout the school,” she said. “It’s nice to have it outside with good weather too.”
Her class painted Disney-Pixar themed pumpkins.
Cristina Strigel, administrative assistant to Principal Shahrazad Kablan, said local vendors that either provided the pumpkins for a low cost or donated them included Woodbine Farm Market in Strasburg and Virginia Farm Market in Winchester.
Kablan, who was hired last year, said that when she first joined Handley, it was in the middle of the pandemic and only a third of the students were having in-person classes. She said she considered this year her actual “first year” since it’s the first time all of the students are present. She said Wednesday’s event was an attempt to return to regular school behavior.
“Our kids are suffering from being disconnected from each other and social distancing,” Kablan said. “... Hopefully, we can encourage vaccination, encourage people to be healthy so we can do more things like this.”
