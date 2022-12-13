Karen Borg and her daughter Samantha embrace after cutting a ceremonial ribbon dedicating the new John H. Borg Memorial Garden on the Our Health Kendall Community Campus in downtown Winchester Monday. John Borg — Karen’s husband and Samantha’s father — passed away last year. He was the former senior vice president and director of nursing at Valley Health System and a founding board member of Our Health Inc. The mural in the garden was painted by local muralist Sarah Gallahan. Our Health is a nonprofit community resource supporting health and human services agencies in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.