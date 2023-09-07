WINCHESTER — To walk into the new offices of the ChildSafe Center is to be embraced by warmth, love and compassion.
The rooms are festooned with uplifting decorations and brilliantly colored paintings by children, the kitchen area is stocked with lollipops and fruit snacks and crackers and just about every other treat imaginable, and there are play areas with enough toys, games, dollhouses and coloring pages to keep kids occupied for weeks.
"It's beautiful. It's a special space," ChildSafe Center Executive Director Kelly Bober said Thursday morning while giving a tour of the new offices at 117 E. Piccadilly St., suite 300, in downtown Winchester.
Sadly, the need for this over-the-top embodiment of joy is not at all joyous. The ChildSafe Center is a nonprofit child advocacy center, which means the staff works with juveniles who are suspected of being abuse victims and need to share details about their traumas with police, prosecutors and child welfare officials to determine if a crime has occurred.
"This [office] gives the child a place to come and give their statement that's friendlier than going to the police station or Social Services," Bober said. "Everything we do always has that slant of, 'How can we make it more accessible and more palatable for a little one?'"
Bober said her agency moved from its former location at 411 N. Cameron St. because its lease was coming up and there's a possibility its neighbor, the rapidly expanding Winchester Department of Social Services at 24 Baker St., might need to take over the center's leased space.
While moving is never easy, Bober said the ChildSafe Center was helped by officials from the city of Winchester, who found the Piccadilly Street property and assisted with the month-long move in April, as well as Frederick County, which pays most of the rent. Additionally, Dave Holliday, the owner of the building where ChildSafe now resides, completely renovated and updated the center's office space.
The move gave ChildSafe Center Family Therapist Kelly Sheridan an opportunity to flex her artistic muscles. She created a tree in her office that is festooned with color-changing lights, and it's located in front of a soothing wall mural she painted herself. When Sheridan conducts therapy sessions with children, she lets them pick the light color that best expresses their mood that day — red for angry, blue for confused and so on.
"They also just like to pick their favorite color," Sheridan said with a laugh.
The new ChildSafe Center is equipped with seemingly everything possible to help a young person feel safe and comfortable. The furnishings are comfortable, the colors are bright, the faces are smiling and there are many items to play with, color or affix stickers to.
Children never have to worry about encountering their alleged abusers at the ChildSafe Center because anyone suspected of harming them is strictly prohibited. Not every accused person is guilty, of course, but Bober said it's better to play it safe.
"We want children to be able to give information freely," she said.
Interviews with suspected victims are usually conducted in a small but welcoming room with two mirrors on one of the walls. These are actually one-way mirrors so law enforcement officers can monitor the conversations from an adjoining room. Bober said the interviews are videotaped so, if children have difficulty testifying in court proceedings against their suspected abusers, the recordings can be presented to further substantiate their claims.
"If they don't have their best day when they're in court, the recordings can help show the jury what it is that they remember about what happened to them," Bober said. "Sometimes the interviews are so compelling that defense attorneys tell a defendant, 'You might want to take a plea and spare the kid. This isn't going to go well for you.'"
When a suspected victim of child abuse first arrives at the ChildSafe Center, Bober said, "We'll do trauma screenings on them so that we know, if they are suffering from abuse, what their level of distress is and if they need follow-up services."
Kids also get to add a sticker to a colorful rainbow on the wall in the waiting room. When they see the dozens of stickers that were placed there previously, Bober said it lets them know they're not alone and that other children have survived similar experiences.
"We see about 200 to 250 children a year," she said, noting that figure includes just the Winchester ChildSafe Center and not its satellite office in Woodstock. That office, which serves Shenandoah County, is currently closed because it, too, is moving to another location.
If officials verify that a child has indeed been abused, the ChildSafe Center, in addition to supporting the child during the prosecution of an assailant, provides free therapy to help the young person emotionally cope.
During therapy, children are given an opportunity to paint a picture of their choosing.
"It usually lives in the therapist's office until they graduate, and then when they graduate, we put it on display out here," Bober said as she stood in a hallway with floor-to-ceiling artwork created by former clients. "Graduation from therapy is a huge thing. If a child stays all the way through, we have a huge celebration. We shut the center down, they get pizza, they get gifts, they can invite their investigative partners if they want. It takes about a year for kids to get all the way through therapy."
As a final safety measure, children who have completed therapy are screened one last time to make sure they are emotionally ready to stand on their own, Bober said.
"We can't change what happened, but we can make the next thing [in their lives] really special and make the healing process beautiful," she said.
To learn more about the Winchester ChildSafe Center and its mission to protect kids in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, visit childsafecenter.com.
