A special Valentine

As polar explorer Admiral Richard E. Byrd in statue form looks on, Matt Bernstein and Elise Hussa of Winchester share a kiss as they wait for their wedding officiant to arrive for their Valentine's Day wedding outside the Joint Judicial Center in downtown Winchester Tuesday.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

