A step in the right direction

Cement dust fills the air as John Kelly of Kelly Masonry in Winchester uses a power saw to remove cement between bricks on the front steps of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum on the Loudoun Street Mall as part of a restoration project on the stairs.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

