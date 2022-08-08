Longtime Winchester resident Spottswood Poles was once considered the best baseball player in the professional negro leagues.
“They called him the Black Ty Cobb,” said Wayde Byard, of Frederick County, who has published a novel based on Poles’ life.
The book, “Spottswood Poles: A Baseball and American Legend,” was published by Mascot Books on Aug. 1 and tells the story of Poles’ life from the late 1899s when he was 12 years old to the early 1960s when he died.
Byard said he finagled the timeframe of the ballplayer’s career and personal life.
“I try to be true to the character,” Byard said.
“I want publicity for him and eventually I want him in the Hall of Fame where he belongs. The old rule was, for the Hall of Fame, you had to have four, really, recorded seasons.”
Byard did extensive research on Poles and also talked with Poles' nephew, Reid Poles, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to get as much information as he could.
“But this is only inspired by his life,” Byard said. “It’s a life I invented for him, a life he could have lived.”
Poles, who was born in 1887, played his best years in the negro leagues in 1916 and 1917 before he enlisted to fight in World War I.
He was “definitely Hall of Fame caliber,” Byard said.
An outfielder, he hit over 600 home runs against white players and stole 60 bases, Byard said.
“He got on base consistently,” he said.
Poles’ dream was to play Major League Baseball, but baseball wasn’t integrated until 1947, Byard said. Later in life, Poles coached Brooks Lawrence, who played for the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals.
“So he did get to realize his dream to an extent,” Byard said. “But the door was shut for him.”
Byard said he was driven to tell the story of a man who strove to be a patriotic and upstanding citizen despite all the challenges he faced.
It’s not just a book about baseball, he said, it’s also about the Civil Rights Movement and weaves in stories from other events that happened during Poles’ life and other people who lived at the time.
This is “a story really worth telling,” Byard said. “I’ve been working on this project forever.”
Byard, a former reporter and assistant managing editor for The Winchester Star and current public information officer for Loudoun County Public Schools, was doing research in the Handley Library Archives when he first learned about Poles.
Finding a clipping in a Black newspaper that mentioned him as a really good ballplayer, Byard said he was surprised by how much Poles had done and yet how easily he had been lost to history.
Poles grew up in Winchester and owned a cab business here, Byard said, “and it’s like he just disappeared.” It wasn't until a few years ago that Poles was recognized in the city of Winchester — a street in Jim Barnett Park near the baseball fields was named Spottswood Poles Drive in 2019 and a state historical marker was erected in 2020 on North Kent Street near where Poles lived.
Byard decided to write the story as a screenplay, getting help from some film professionals.
In 2004, his screenplay, “Spotts: An American Legend,” was one of three winners at the Virginia Screenwriting Competition.
“People loved it,” Byard said. “I built the book out from that.”
The forward of the book is written by author George Lawrence “Larry” Lester, who co-founded the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, Byard said.
Byard, who has written other screenplays that he’s now working to turn into novels, has also won a Maryland Governor’s Screenwriting Award, a second-place American Zeotrope Screenwriting Award and a World Music and International Film Festival award for best screenplay.
He has also published “The Burgundy and Gold Standard,” a history of the Washington Redskins, and “L.A. Football Confidential,” a history of professional football in Los Angeles.
Though Byard, who has a master’s in journalism from the University of Missouri, has built a career on nonfiction writing, he said he loves writing novels as a creative outlet.
“You can create a real ordered universe that makes sense,” he said. “That makes me happy.”
Byard will be signing copies of his book at the One Loudoun Barnes & Noble, 20427 Exchange St., Ashburn, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 3. He’s also planning a signing at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley that hasn’t been scheduled yet.
Byard’s book is available at Winchester Book Gallery, 7 N. Loudoun St. It also can be ordered at tinyurl.com/Mascotbooks, amazon.com or barnesandnoble.com.
