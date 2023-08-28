A Summer scene

Summer Kesecker recently moved to Winchester and arrives for a job interview at Vibrissa Beer and Kitchen located in the former Winchester Star building on North Kent Street downtown Monday morning. The mural of the woman holding a magnolia blossom was painted by Nils Westergard of Richmond.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

