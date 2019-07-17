A sunny stroll on the Loudoun Street Mall

Carolyn Mathieu, of Stephens City, protects herself from the sun with a hat and sunglasses as she strolls past the umbrellas in the outdoor dining area of El Centro Mexican restaurant while giving her visiting sister-in-law from New York a tour of the Loudoun Street Mall on Tuesday.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.