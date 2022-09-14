WINCHESTER — What's a little competition among friends?
For elementary and intermediate students in Winchester Public Schools, it could mean a free shaved ice treat on Fridays in September, which is national Attendance Awareness Month.
This month the city's four elementary schools and Daniel Morgan Intermediate School are competing to see which school has the best student attendance each week.
Last week, it was a tie between Frederick Douglass and Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart elementary schools, each with 95% attendance. On Friday, students at the two schools lined up for a cup of flavored shaved ice from Kona Ice, courtesy of the nonprofit John & Janice Wyatt Foundation (J2W), which is focused on leveling the playing field for socially and economically disadvantaged youth in the community.
One of J2W's initiatives is the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading to improve reading proficiency in early childhood.
Maintaining regular attendance is important not only for achieving reading proficiency but for overall academic success, research shows.
Jennifer Buckley, WPS's director of student services, said division officials noticed a slight decline in attendance at certain elementary schools following the COVID-19 disruptions, which upended routines for students and their families.
So, in addition to being fun, this month's contest reinforces the importance of students getting into a "good pattern when they are younger," she said.
"We want to make sure the students are getting into a routine, and being at school and being present is important so they don't miss instruction and fall behind in their classes," Buckley said.
The contest also "makes our students feel like they are a part of something and that they each play an important role at their school," she added. "Student belonging is so important."
According to the Virginia Department of Education, chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10% or more of the academic year for any reason, including excused absences, unexcused absences, and suspensions. Based on a 180-day school year, that means approximately 18 days per year or two to three days per month.
"Missed instruction, regardless of the reason, can have significant academic consequences," the VDOE website states. "Therefore, the broader emphasis is on improving attendance for every student."
For WPS's contest, attendance is calculated Monday-Thursday, and the school with the highest attendance percentage wins a visit from the Kona Ice truck on Friday. Excused absences, like a student being sick, don't count against the school's attendance for the contest. The overall winner for the month will also receive a grand prize.
"We have one school already at 99% this week," Buckley said.
