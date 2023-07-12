From a scenic bamboo forest in Arashiyama to the Sky Tree in Tokyo, it seems that Millbrook, James Wood and Sherando high schools were of one mind when they decided to take two separate trips to Japan this summer.
The trips’ itineraries, though, curated vastly different experiences.
Full of cultural excursions, Millbrook’s trip took students to beautiful shrines and historical sites where art and natural beauty were plentiful.
The James Wood-Sherando trip, which consisted of students from both James Wood and Sherando, was a crash course in Japan’s advanced technologies. These students, many of them interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), visited spots like Akihabara, nicknamed “The Electric Town” for its high tech elements, and saw the bullet train, which travels at about 300 miles per hour.
“I think for me to go to Japan ... it was kind of crazy, and very exciting,” said rising Millbrook High School senior Mikayla McKinney. “And now I’m really excited to go to other countries because I feel like it’s almost going to be less scary.”
McKinney was one of about 60 students on Millbrook’s trip — the biggest group the school has ever taken abroad. So big, in fact, that they had to split up into two different groups to fly home.
“This was definitely a very big group. That presented its own logistical challenges,” said Nathanael Griffis, an English teacher at Millbrook who helped organize the trip. “But I will say that it was really wonderful. The students that we brought were fantastic.”
Griffis has helped to organize these excursions since 2016. Since then, he’s traveled to places like Peru, Greece, China and Spain through the organization EF Tours, which offers educational itineraries for student groups.
James Wood and Sherando also took their trip through EF Tours.
Jules Libby, a former technology education teacher at James Wood High School who will soon take on a similar role at Blue Ridge Community and Technical College in West Virginia, led the trip. She said that for the 40 students who went, Japan seemed like a good fit.
“Students were coming up to me and saying, ‘That’s what I want to do. I wanted to get into that technology. That’s where I’m going. That’s what I want to go into college for.’ And so that was a really cool experience,” Libby said.
Griffis echoed a similar sentiment, saying that the teacher in him is always excited to see how students grow and change during their travels.
“I like seeing the kind of light bulb moment. ... You know, maybe when it comes to food, they love something beyond chicken nuggets ... or they can actually order food in a different language. ... It’s a really exciting moment for me as a teacher,” Griffis said.
For rising Millbrook High School senior Colin Wilt, those light bulb moments were plentiful. In an experience that brought him both his first trip abroad and his first time on an airplane, Wilt’s curiosity afforded him new understandings of Japanese culture — from historic sites to culinary exploration.
“I learned a lot about how the effects of the atomic bomb impacted Japanese culture,” Wilt said. “I really only had the American view of that, but seeing that from the Japanese perspective really opened up my mind to how catastrophic the atomic bomb droppings really were.”
Wilt also said that after participating in a traditional Japanese tea ceremony on the trip, he’s implemented his newfound affinity for matcha green tea into his everyday life.
The James Wood and Sherando group also experienced a tea ceremony. While recent James Wood High School graduate Bryson Fisher didn’t share Wilt’s taste for matcha, he says he still drank it and enjoyed the ceremony regardless.
Japan, he says, opened his mind to numerous possibilities — from future expeditions to academic endeavors.
“It honestly made me want to go travel more,” Fisher said. “I didn’t really like traveling before, and even though the plane ride was long and pretty boring, it was worth it once you got there.”
A future West Virginia University student who plans on studying computer science, Fisher said seeing the technology in Japan excited him. A highlight for him was visiting Cyberdyne, a tech company which created prosthetic devices meant to help people with paralysis regain motion.
“We actually got to try that with the arm on, and that was amazing, one of my favorite things we got to do there because they explained to us how it actually worked ... which is some of the stuff I’m interested in,” Fisher said.
Adam Childree, who graduated from Millbrook High School this year had, like many of his peers, never traveled outside the country, but said he always wanted to do so.
“I thought about leaving the country before a lot,” he said, “but I was really nervous to actually go out and do it. I didn’t sleep the night before because I was so anxious.”
Despite those last minute jitters, Childree took on the trip with an open mind. He tried almost all of the food that was offered, pet some friendly deer while visiting an island shrine in Hiroshima and, in his words, sang his heart out at karaoke on the last night.
McKinney said she loved the Taiko drumming lesson, which introduced students to a Japanese tradition that spans centuries and remains an important part of the culture today. This experience was popular among the students, according to Griffis.
Throughout their time abroad, students on both trips took on a myriad of cultural and educational experiences. Some saw sites like the Golden Pavilion — a Buddhist temple in Kyoto — and took on big cities like Tokyo. Others were immersed in a world of technological advancements that, at times, served as a possible window to their futures. And, of course, both groups got to try their hand at making sushi.
For McKinney, this was a highlight, as she’s always been a fan of the food.
“We got little sushi kits, like a guide to help with that at home. And that is something I plan on doing and recreating because I’m truly excited to try it and make it completely on my own without the experts,” she said.
Though students spoke to the culture shock of traveling to a place that’s vastly different from their home, they also expressed excitement and gratitude for the experience.
Rising Millbrook High School junior Lauren Dennard enjoyed so many aspects of her first outside-of-America adventure. However, she says what she wants to remember most is the kindness that the Japanese people showed her and her peers.
“Everyone in Japan is very, very nice,” Dennard said. “Even though there was the language barrier ... they were so patient and understanding, and so I’d really like to bring more of that to America.”
Fisher had similar feelings, saying he felt a sense of mutual respect between himself and the Japanese people he and his fellow travelers encountered on the trip.
Millbrook High School will continue their tradition of taking students abroad next summer.
In her new role, Libby says she’s planning to take students on a trip to Belize, an opportunity which she’ll open to students at her former school. She says she’s already heard from several interested parties.
