BERRYVILLE — A third option has emerged as the Clarke County School Board considers how to resume educating students for the fall semester as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
A proposal being considered by the board would start classes on Aug. 31. To reduce crowds inside schools, however, half of the school division's approximately 1,800 students would attend classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, and the other half would attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Students would do online lessons on weekdays when they are not in classes. Parents could also opt for their children to be taught entirely online in a "virtual academy."
Officials could decide to continue entirely with online lessons. That measure was put into place after the pandemic forced the schools to close earlier this year.
During a board meeting Monday night, member Jon Turkel put forward the idea of reopening schools, but only for at-risk students.
"I'm not an expert on defining at-risk," he said, but his thinking is to get "those least likely to succeed in an online environment" back into the classroom.
Under this option, the school year would start entirely online, except for a select group of special needs students — perhaps 20 — who would be identified and allowed to do some of their learning in classes, if their parents desire. Those students could include ones with intellectual disabilities or multiple disabilities, officials said.
Students would be individually considered for "in-person learning," based on how much personal attention they need, according to Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert.
Over time, more and more students could be allowed back into classes, if the coronavirus pandemic doesn't worsen.
"You all (division administrators) would be responsible for determining who's phased in next," Kerr-Hobert told Bishop.
But if a phased approach to reopening schools is taken, "we'll be constantly reassessing" circumstances and data, Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith said. "I don't know if that can be done."
She questioned whether metrics exist to determine, for instance, when to move a school from half occupied to fully occupied.
Indications are parents may not support the idea. Singh-Smith said that based on her conversations with county residents and comments she has received from them electronically, about half favor the "hybrid" proposal of students being in class two days a week and learning online the other three days, while approximately half favor online-learning only.
Bishop said he has talked with parents who told him their children's behavior has changed since the schools closed, and they believe it's due to the kids not being able to socialize with their friends. They want the option of students being able to return to school, he said.
Still, "if it isn't right for some to attend (classes), why would it be right for others?" he questioned.
Board member Chip Schutte said he favors starting the school year entirely online simply to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
"We were caught off guard" earlier this year when the schools had to close, said Schutte. Now that administrators and faculty have time to think about how to design a virtual curriculum, he said, "we'll end up with a better online product."
The board will decide how to proceed for fall semester during a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at the school division's offices on West Main Street in Berryville. The decision will be made after Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, addresses board members about the pandemic.
"It's important for families to communicate with us immediately" on how they think the school division should reopen, Kerr-Hobert said.
In the meantime, board members continue to agonize over having to make the decision.
According to Singh-Smith, a survey sent to approximately 1,100 student households earlier this year revealed that 417 of the 463 responding families prefer implementing the hybrid plan.
Ultimately, though, "it shouldn't be up to us" to decide whether schools should reopen, Singh-Smith said, indicating it should be up to the federal or state government.
But "we're going to make the best decision we can" based on current coronavirus conditions and public input, she said.
"It's absolutely insane that the five of us (board members) and Dr. [Chuck] Bishop are tasked with creating a framework to decide whether it's safe to be in a (school) building or not," board member Zara Ryan said.
"We don't have degrees in public health or epidemiology," Kerr-Hobert said. Considering that factors related to the pandemic are constantly changing, "not knowing what protocol to follow bothers me."
And, "we weren't voted into these positions (board seats) to make quick, hasty decisions," Kerr-Hobert said.
So far, 64 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Clarke County. Seven have resulted in hospitalizations, but nobody has died, a Virginia Department of Health website showed.
"I know Clarke County has low numbers, and that's wonderful," Ryan said. But that could change as people travel between Clarke and surrounding areas with higher case numbers, including Loudoun and Frederick counties and Jefferson County, W.Va., she said.
"We're not an island. We can't close the borders," she added.
Bishop, the school division's superintendent, anticipates the pandemic eventually worsening.
"I firmly believe that at some point during the (school) year, we're going to be in a virtual education model" entirely, he said.
Why alternate each day? Why not Monday and Tuesday for group 1 in person. Wednesday disinfect and clean. Thursday and Friday for group 2 in person. Disinfect and clean again over the weekend. If you're going to do it that way, that is.
This is an excellent idea, and Frederick County just sent theirs out and it is setup the same way. Parents need to speak up. Another idea I like is to send week on and week off.
Reopen the schools entirely. I'm tired of this BS and the over hype. Herd immunity is the answer. This is no worse than any other virus. In our place of work only one case has occurred and the folks in contact with that person, about 15 were isolated also. NOT one other case. If this was the regular flu, about 7 would have gotten it. What's that tell you???
