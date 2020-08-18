Guss Morrison
According to the Statistics Portal, in September 2018, about 19 percent of the U.S. population approved of the way Congress was handling its job. This low popularity rating is not only due to its dismal performance record but largely reflects the disarray, discord, dissonance, and unprecedented tumultuousness and timidness that has been foisted upon it by Trump’s upheavals and despotic tendencies. The absence of non-ideological, non-partisan, prudent leadership by top Congressional Republicans has severely marred the esteem, high honor, and deference traditionally and constitutionally ascribed to these positions of treasured power. The turbulence and divisiveness in Washington has filtered down to the state, district, and local levels all across America resulting in one of the most anxious, energetic, and passionate off-year elections ever.
Rarely has there been more of a consensus on the need for new leadership in Congress. A most fitting example is provided in Glenn Thrush and Thomas Kaplan recent New York Times article “House Farm Bill Collapses Amid Republican Disarray.” To wit, “The factional rancor threatening Republicans heading into the midterm elections this fall erupted into the open on Friday when a slugfest among moderates, hard-line conservatives and House leaders over immigration and welfare policy…” The extent of this factional rancor became so discordant as to loom largely in Speaker of the House Paul Ryan’s highly unanticipated decision to retire from office after two decades in the House, at the age of 48, and as described by Russell Berman of Politics, “with his political career cut short and the light of his once-bright star darkened by the shadow of Donald Trump.”
The zeal, excitement, enthusiasm, and energy of Democrats to regain control of Congress, with especially high hopes and strong expectations of wining the House, has been greatly boosted by a substantial increase in the number of female candidates and fired-up supporters at all levels. Virginia is among those states experiencing this new level of political activism, and the 10th Congressional District is particularly fortunate to have a superbly qualified, experienced, and articulate female candidate in current state Senator Jennifer Wexton.
Wexton was in Winchester and Berryville the past two Saturdays, generating exhilarating excitement and elation to supporters who came to listen to her message of hope and commitment. “We’re for the people over profits, people over partisanship,” Wexton told the crowd about Democratic candidates running for Congress in the midterm elections. “We are trying to do the most good for the most people. It’s unfortunate that things have gotten so partisan…and that ramming through legislation with only one side is not a productive way to govern,” she added.
Wexton has a history of bipartisan legislation in the Virginia General Assembly, where she has served since 2014, with her most recent success being passage of Medicaid expansion in Virginia, which passed with broad bipartisan support. Your vote for Jennifer Wexton will make Virginia a better place for all.
Guss Morrison is a resident of Winchester.
(5) comments
Are we getting a do-over on 2020?
VOTE! Vote Democrat down the ballot!
Wexton's ads only find fault with Comstock and never any talking points of her own. She's too worried about the medicaid expansion that already became true. Apparently she isn't much of a lawyer since she now wants to sponge off us by raising our taxes.
with that "fault" with comstock be comstock's 98% approval of tRump's despicable acts
What despicable acts?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.