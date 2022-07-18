A way to remember her mother

Meadow Branch resident Mei Fien Garnes came to the United States in 1968 from Indonesia, where her mother raised dahlia flowers. To keep her mom’s memory alive, Garnes plants and raises some 300 to 400 of the vivid flowers each year at her home. She digs the bulbs up each fall and stores them in her garage to protect them from harsh winters and replants them every spring. Garnes has lived in Winchester’s Meadow Branch community for 17 years.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.