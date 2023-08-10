The Clarke County Fair begins this Sunday and concludes next Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Ruritan fairgrounds in Berryville. A staple of Clarke County agriculture, many fair traditions continue as they have since 1954, the year the Ruritan Club of Clarke County established the fair: livestock shows, agricultural exhibits, food stands, carnival rides and more.
But a couple things have changed this year.
According to Tom Cather, the pig scramble is out and professional wrestling is in. Cather is the Fair Advisor for the Ruritan Club of Clarke County. He’s been involved with the fair since his mom and dad bought their Clarke County farm in 1955. As a child, he showed calves at the fair and won both grand champion and grand champion reserve for his entries.
“I’ve been with the fair for a lot of years,” says Cather. And agriculture has been in his family for generations. Cather’s grandfather, T. Newton Cather, was an orchardist in Frederick County, Va. His father, Ray Newton Cather, was a farmer and Ruritan member. According to a 2016 Winchester Star article, Ray had perfect meeting attendance for more than 54 years and also volunteered at the Clarke County Fair every year, including in 2014, two months before his death at age 99. Tom Cather’s son has purchased the family farm and plans to continue the family farming tradition.
Back to this year’s fair. Why have they decided not to have the pig scramble — a long-time fan favorite?
Ruritan president Brad Broy says the cost of pigs has gotten extremely expensive and pigs are a bit harder to come by these days.
“We’re not saying the pig scramble is gone forever,” clarifies Broy. “It is a big draw and we’ll bring it back, but with a revamped set of rules.”
Broy also says fair planners have decided to “mix up the schedule a little bit” after “umpteen years” of doing things the same way on the same days. This year the rodeo will be held on Monday night at the track, and professional wrestling has been added to Friday evening’s roster of events.
Broy was thrilled to learn that one of Clarke County’s own will be participating as a pro wrestler. Bryce Anderson, a graduate of Clarke County High School’s class of 2017, wrestles with the MATW (Mid-Atlantic Territory Wrestling) and will be returning to his hometown under his stage name “Jordan Evans” on Friday, Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Want to go to the Clarke County Fair?
General fair admission fee is $10 for adults; $5 for children age 5 to 15, and free for preschool children. Six-day passes are available to adults for $30 and to children for $15. Passes can be purchased at Broy & Son Pump Service (100 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville) and Berryville Auto Parts (111 W. Main St., Berryville).
Wednesday is Senior Citizen & Children Day; all adults 62 and older and children 15 and under are admitted for free until 5 p.m.
Thursday is Veterans Day. All active and military veterans are admitted free.
Ride-All-Night at the Clarke County Fair carnival for one price on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 14 to 16.
Carnival Ride-All-Night coupons cost $30 at the Fair and are good only on the day purchased.
Advance sale Ride-All-Night coupons are only $20 each through Friday, Aug. 11, when purchased at Broy & Son Pump Service and Berryville Auto Parts.
Advance sale Ride-All-Night coupons are $20 each at the Clarke County Fair office (under the grandstands) all day Sunday, Aug. 13.
Each advance sale Ride-All-Night coupon is good for one day (Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday). For more information, visit www.clarkecountyfair.org online.
