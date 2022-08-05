WINCHESTER — AbbaCare Executive Director Nikki Morelli believes in pregnancy education.
Morelli, who has been with the pregnancy resource center at 200 Weems Lane for eight years and its executive director since 2019, said she and her staff work to “equip with truth and empower with hope.”
Though AbbaCare is a faith-based nonprofit organization, it focuses on education for those who are experiencing a pregnancy and weighing their options.
“We feel like we’re being obedient to the Lord when we give them the information on abortion and we show them life on the ultrasound. We equip them with hope by giving them life-affirming alternatives to abortion and we're giving them practical resources to help them in that journey,” Morelli said. “If we're giving them all of those things, it’s still up to them to make that choice. We’re not going to force our beliefs on them, and that doesn’t work anyway. We're here to give them all the tools to make their own decision.”
Even with the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Morelli said things won’t change at AbbaCare.
“The overturning of Roe v. Wade was definitely a victory for the protection of the unborn and the protection of women. But here at AbbaCare, not a lot will change for us. We're going to continue to do what we’ve always done, which is care for women through crisis,” she said. “In Virginia, the laws haven’t changed and abortion is still legal up to 26 weeks here. Woman are able to get the abortion pill by mail here. So, for us, we're just going to keep on doing what we're doing.
“Of course, it’s our desire that no one has an abortion, but sometimes our clients go on to have an abortion,” she added. “If that happens, we make sure they know the door is still open for them to come back, and many times they do because they’ve felt safe here, they’ve felt cared for, they’ve felt heard.”
All services at AbbaCare are free, and there are no requirements for services.
The nonprofit organization's locations in Winchester and Martinsburg, W.Va., are supported by donors, which includes about 70 churches, about 50 business and about 600 individuals. The organization sees about 400 women a year.
With the mission of equipping with truth and empowering with hope, Morelli and her staff offer free services, including counseling, pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, parenting and birthing classes and more.
When a woman first comes into AbbaCare, she is greeted by a receptionist in the waiting room. She is then taken back to one of two counseling rooms where she meets with a nurse.
The organization is considered a medical clinic and is overseen by a medical director in both locations. The staff also has two volunteer radiologists that read scans, a certified nurse midwife and two registered nurses who are trained in limited OB ultrasound.
A nurse will ask the woman her health history and related questions to find out how she’s feeling about being pregnant. She will also do a urine test to confirm the pregnancy. If the test confirms the pregnancy, then depending on what the woman is considering, the nurse will educate her.
“That’s really what we're all about — providing education to women on fetal development and healthy pregnancy,” Morelli said. "If they are considering a termination, then we're going to educate them on the abortion pill and abortion procedures, making sure they know from a medical standpoint how it works.”
AbbaCare, though, does not perform, recommend or refer for abortions.
“But we're going to educate them so they can make an informed decision, just like you would for any type of surgery or medical procedure,” Morelli said.
The father is also able to be included in the education process.
Morelli said one of her favorite rooms in the office is the ultrasound room. She said an ultrasound is a “window into the womb.”
"That’s where they can see life for the first time. They see the heartbeat. It’s a really great time when you see that lightbulb go on and you see it become real for them,” she said. "Sometimes you really do bond with the baby right there.”
Clients also meet with a client advocate to talk about fears and concerns.
“Many people come to us and they’re just scared. Many times, they’re in a crisis situation or dealing with an unplanned pregnancy. They may feel like they have a lot of obstacles in their way. A lot of people considering an abortion might feel like it’s their only choice,” Morelli said. “So, our client advocates meet with them to show them many of those obstacles can be overcome. We are here to provide them with support during their pregnancy and beyond.”
AbbaCare provides child-birth classes, pregnancy classes, parenting classes in addition to clothes, formula, diapers, car seats, pack-n-plays and more.
Morelli said if there's an opportunity to have spiritual discussions, they will ask the client if they're comfortable with that, too.
“It’s not our agenda in any way,” she said. “It’s just because who we are and what we believe, we know that true freedom comes through Jesus Christ and his death on the cross. We’d love to share that will people, but it's not something that we force. Most of the time, though, our clients will allow us to pray with them. This is a ministry. We’re here because we're followers of Jesus Christ; we love God, and we love others as Jesus has told us to do.”
AbbaCare also offers post-abortion programs; a Trek program, which is a sexual integrity class given to mostly middle school students in private schools and youth groups in Virginia and in public schools in West Virginia; and the Ezrah program, which is for families with an adverse fetal diagnosis.
For more information, visit abbacare.org or call 540-665-9660.
