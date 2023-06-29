WINCHESTER — The doctor is in.
Just two months after Katrina McClure announced she would be stepping down as executive director of Winchester's Sinclair Health Clinic, Dr. Mercedes Abbet has been hired as her successor.
"It's been a journey," Abbet said on Thursday morning. "I like to think that everything in my professional and personal life had meaning for me to find my place."
Abbet, an avid runner and mother of two, started her new job Monday. Since this is McClure's final week before she takes over as chief executive officer of Northwestern Community Services Board, she was still on hand to show Abbet the ropes.
"She's making the transition a lot easier for me," Abbet said. "I feel pretty confident."
Robbie Marchant, chairwoman of Sinclair Health Clinic's board of directors, said in a media release the nonprofit was "incredibly fortunate" to find Abbet.
"Her credentials and experience would be an asset to any healthcare organization, but her unwavering commitment to providing health care to those in need will further strengthen the legacy established by Dr. Terry Sinclair, the volunteers, and staff of the clinic," Marchant said in the release.
Sinclair Health Clinic at 301 N. Cameron St., Winchester, provides medical, dental, mental health and pharmaceutical services for free or at significantly reduced costs for uninsured individuals, Medicaid patients and economically challenged residents of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
It started out as the Free Medical Clinic in 1986 and was located in the basement of First Presbyterian Church in downtown Winchester. In 2003, the nonprofit relocated to its current home on the Our Health campus in Winchester, and in 2017 was renamed the Sinclair Health Clinic to honor Terry Sinclair, one of the clinic's founders.
Abbet is a native of Santa Fe, Argentina, who earned her medical degree from the Universidad de Rosario and completed her residency in Argentina's only state-funded hospital with an oncology department.
"They would come from miles and miles away to be treated, and the resources were always limited," she said. "What drove my healthcare career was I saw the need to help. That was always my motive."
Abbet moved to the United States 21 years ago, so she had to once again pass multiple exams in order to validate her medical license. She also obtained a master's degree in health education from Purdue University.
It was during this time, Abbet said, that she discovered a passion for community healthcare and a desire "to fight for the underserved."
"I worked for five years at a nonprofit in Northern Virginia for an organization that provided medications to several free clinics in the area," Abbet said. "I was like, 'That's it. That's what I love to do.'"
Nine years ago, Abbet and her family moved to the Shenandoah Valley and she started working at the Shenandoah Community Health Clinic, a Woodstock-based practice that, like Sinclair Health Clinic, serves low-income and uninsured patients.
"Throughout the [COVID-19] pandemic, I worked for the Virginia Department of Health," she added. "Working for the Department of Health, I learned about the Sinclair Health Clinic and it was always on my radar because my heart is working for the community. The mission of this place aligns perfectly with what I always wanted to do."
Abbet wasted no time submitting her resumé when she learned the clinic's executive director position was becoming available.
"Healthcare access, to me, is one of the basic needs," she said. "People need to have food, need to have shelter, need to have good health. ... It's a sore spot with me that we cannot find a solution to make healthcare accessible to all. Sinclair Health Clinic plays a fundamental role in the community trying to bridge that gap."
As inflation continues to drive up costs for food, housing, gasoline and practically everything else, the number of people facing economic hardships is increasing. That means Sinclair Health Clinic will be seeing a growing number of patients in the months and years to come, and Abbet said she needs to start considering how the nonprofit will handle that burden.
"At this particular time, we are well staffed but capacity is an issue," she said. "We have seen our numbers grow and they continue to grow. ... Do we expand? Do we look into another location?"
Although Abbet is a fully licensed and certified medical doctor, she said she doesn't plan on treating the increasing number of patients herself. She instead wants to focus on Sinclair Health Clinic's operations and what appears to be its inevitable expansion.
"I need to find ways to make this continue to work for everybody," she said.
Abbet also hopes to work more closely with other local agencies that serve the people who utilize her clinic, such as the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley, Winchester Rescue Mission and Valley Health, to forge a healthier community.
"That's on my to-do list," Abbet said. "We cannot do it alone. Let's see what we can all do together."
