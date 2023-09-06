WINCHESTER — If you find normal boring, you'll want to make tracks to Piccadilly's Public House and Restaurant on Saturday evening for Froggy's Closet's annual Abnormal Formal.
Tina Marie Scully said the off-kilter event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Froggy's Closet, a nonprofit operation she founded in 2009 to provide clothing, school supplies, books, car seats, toys and more to at-risk children, foster families and kids who enter the foster-care system due to a crisis at home.
"This is our 10th one," Scully said of Saturday's Abnormal Formal. "It's the fundraiser that really keeps our doors open. It pays our rent and utilities, and anything extra is used to buy clothes for kids in need."
The Abnormal Formal is a get-together that allows participants to dress as wild or as normal as they like. Don't be surprised if you see someone wearing a sequined gown and feather boa having a conversation with a person in cut-off shorts, a Hawaiian shirt and cowboy boots.
Following its debut in 2013, the Abnormal Formal adopted themes for each event. Prior themes have included safari, "The Great Gatsby," the 1980s and more.
This year, Scully said, the Abnormal Formal is going back to its roots and dispensing with a theme, which means you're welcome to wear anything that suits your fancy.
"Anything goes," she said. "If you've come straight from the golf course and want to come in, you can come in. Been on your Harley? You can come in."
Saturday's Abnormal Formal will feature music by Mid-Atlantic Top 40 band Cazhmiere, dancing, an open bar and heavy hors d'oeuvres. There will also be examples of items that Froggy's Closet currently needs for the children it supports. Scully said those items include car seats, packs of underwear, clothing and so on.
A highlight of the evening will be the silent auction.
"We're really focusing on experiences," Scully said of the auction items that include a condo at Wintergreen Resort for a week, a condo in Costa Rica for a week, a two-hour gig from local musician Bryan Stutzman, a five-course dinner with a wine pairing at Village Square Restaurant, watercolor lessons by Winchester artist Eugene B. Smith and more.
Ticket's to Saturday evening's Abnormal Formal cost $100 each and can be purchased at the door or in advance by visiting frog-kids.org and clicking on the "Buy Now" button at the top of the home page. All proceeds will benefit Froggy's Closet, located at 200 N. Braddock St., and its parent organization, Families Reaching Out Group (F.R.O.G.) of Winchester.
The Abnormal Formal will be held from 7:23 to 11 p.m. at Piccadilly's Public House and Restaurant, 125 E. Piccadilly St. in Winchester. If you're wondering about that unusual starting time, Scully said it's "because it's abnormal and it's the year 2023."
