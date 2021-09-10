WINCHESTER — Area residents tired of life on land are in luck. On Saturday, the Abnormal Formal will take guests on a dive “Under the Sea.”
The "fun, funky, formal" fundraising event, which benefits the Winchester-based nonprofit Families Reaching Out Group, or FROG, is set for 7:46-11 p.m. at Piccadilly Pub House, 125 E. Piccadilly St.
Tickets are available for $75 at eventbrite.com or at the door Saturday night. Attendees are invited to dress as they would for any dance, but with something abnormal about their attire.
“This year, the theme is ‘Under the Sea,'” said Tina Marie Scully, FROG founder and president. “So we expect a lot of pirates and mermaids and octopuses. Who knows what else we will see.”
If guests don’t have a costume, Scully said they can wear regular clothes. Guests will enjoy an evening of dancing to live music by Revolution, hors d’oeuvres, libations and a photo booth. There also will be live and silent auctions. Middletown Mayor and Executive Director of Access Independence Charles Harbaugh IV will serve as emcee.
Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and while the event is returning, Scully said she does not expect to raise the typical $25,000 to $30,000.
“We started nine years ago, but of course, last year we didn’t have it,” said Scully. “So it is our eighth Abnormal Formal. It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year. It’s what really keeps the doors open and pays the rent and utilities.”
FROG was founded in 2009 and strives to make a positive difference in the lives of foster children and other children who are victims of abuse, neglect or at-risk. It provides them with clothing and essential services. FROG runs Froggy’s Closet, a donation hub that recently relocated to 200 N. Braddock St. in Winchester.
Scully said Froggy’s Closet accepts clothing in good condition and monetary support. Additionally, Froggy’s Closet ensures that shoes, socks, underwear and coats are brand-new and that other clothing items are either new or “like new.”
“We are very particular because we want children to be proud of what they are putting on,” she said. “A lot of children have never had socks before. If children go to school and have shoes that are dirty and holey, they are ridiculed. We want to make them proud.”
Scully said she doesn’t think of Froggy’s Closet as a charity but “an investment in our children.”
For more information on FROG, Froggy’s Closet or the Abnormal Formal, visit frog-kids.org or call 540-773-4192.
