BERRYVILLE — Roughly 100 households in the White Post area now are connected to high-speed internet service as part of a joint project between Clarke County and Comcast, according to county officials.
High-speed internet — also known as broadband — has become an important tool enabling people to do business and keep in touch, said Bev McKay, vice chairman of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors. The latter has been evidenced during social distancing as part of the coronavirus pandemic, he noted, as people have relied on social media to stay connected with friends, family, work and school.
McKay, the board’s White Post District representative, said being able to provide the service to a community largely without it is “absolutely wonderful.”
Last year, the county received a $209,513 grant from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI), a program of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development intended to help bring broadband to areas not served by any provider.
The county forwarded the money to Comcast, which provided a $119,463 matching grant for a total project cost of $328,976.
White Post, an unincorporated community off Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) south of Boyce, has about 750 residents.
The targeted service area included parts of that highway east of U.S. 522 and south of U.S. 50, as well as Vista Lane, Stone Quarter Road, Fox Lane and parts of Berrys Ferry Road, Carter’s Line Road and White Post Road. That area was chosen based on negotiations between the county, Comcast and the White Post Village Association, according to the VATI grant application.
Approximately five miles of fiber was installed, the county’s agreement with Comcast showed.
The application mentioned that Clarke County Public Schools is among many public school systems nationwide with an internet technology component, and students now must “complete more work online than through traditional paper-pencil methods.”
When the VATI project started, 33 students in 22 households within the White Post’s ZIP code did not have high-speed internet at home. That comprised 10.7% of the total number of students in the school division without broadband access, the application showed.
School division Superintendent Chuck Bishop said data collected during student registration last August showed that nearly 200 students in 119 households countywide lacked access to high-speed internet. As of Monday afternoon, he did not know whether any of the 33 White Post students’ families had signed up for high-speed internet through the VITA project.
“One of the issues that has come to light with the mandated schools closure” due to the pandemic, Bishop said, “is the importance of internet access for our students. Access is important during the school year for routine assignments, but it is a necessity in our current remote learning format.”
The White Post project will enable Comcast to provide all of its products and services in the affected area, the application showed. In addition to broadband, those services include voice (telephone), video (cable television) and home security services.
Nathan Daugherty, Comcast’s regional manager for government affairs, did not respond to phone messages.
Many parts of the largely rural county still lack broadband access. The county has a Broadband Implementation Committee, comprised of several supervisors and Clarke County Planning Commission members, exploring potential ways to improve broadband access for residents and businesses. McKay is on the committee.
“I hope we can get broadband into every home (that needs it) in every section of the county as soon as possible,” said McKay.
