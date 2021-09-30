KERNSTOWN — Despite a recent coronavirus outbreak on its campus and a state mask mandate for K-12 students, most Mountain View Christian Academy students aren't wearing masks.
Dr. Colin M. Greene, Lord Fairfax Health District director, said on Tuesday that Minta Hardman, Mountain View administrator, told him about 120 of the K-12 school's 180 students aren't wearing masks due to medical or religious exemptions granted by the school.
"Their contention is they are following the letter of the law as it applies to them," Greene said. "In their belief, decisions concerning the children should be made by the parents, primarily, and the law allows them to ask for medical or religious exemptions from the vaccine and the mask mandate."
Last month, 11 Mountain View staff were infected with COVID-19 during an Aug. 16 orientation causing the first day of school to be delayed from Aug. 25 to Sept. 7. However, on Aug. 13, a day after the state order was announced, an email sent to the parents from Hardman that was later obtained by The Star invited parents to defy the mandate. Hardman cited Old Testament scripture.
“Our conviction is that God has given parents the awesome responsibility of raising and educating their own children. (Deuteronomy 6:1-9, Ephesians 6:5, Psalm 78:1-7),” Hardman wrote. “We are honored when parents choose us to assist them in their God-given responsibility and we take that very seriously as Scripture teaches that the church (God’s body of believers) is a support structure for assisting parents in this awesome task. (Ephesians 4:11-13, Acts 22:3, Titus 2:1-8).”
Hardman added that “the decision to mask and vaccinate was one that we would defer to the parents and not mandate or monitor. That would allow each of you to operate according to your own personal convictions of what you felt was best for the child that God has entrusted to you.”
Hardman didn't return calls, but in a Tuesday email to The Star she cited a passage in the mandate from Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver that allows people with a medical condition or "sincerely held religious objection" to request a "reasonable accommodation." Hardman, who said she's vaccinated but wouldn't say if other staff are, said the school was allowing students to go unmasked if their parents sought an accommodation.
"We have, of course, prayed [and] consulted with legal counsel and worked closely with the accrediting agencies," Hardman said. "There is no risk that these decisions that are being handled legally [will] affect our long-standing accreditation."
Through Tuesday, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed over 4.7 million people globally, including 693,000 Americans, according to the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. In Virginia, 12,647 have died, including 478 in the local district, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The highly infectious delta variant has caused a nationwide spike in infections and deaths in the last couple of months due to a substantial minority of Americans refusing to get vaccinated. Hospitals, including Winchester Medical Center, have been flooded with coronavirus patients.
Greene said Hardman told him staff is trying to socially distance students. Tom Sederstrom, Mountain View's director of advancement, said on Tuesday that no staff or students have been diagnosed with COVID since the August outbreak at the school. He referred all other COVID-19-related questions to Hardman.
Greene noted not wearing masks increases the risk of spreading the airborne virus. "While there is some concern that students might spread the disease among themselves, the real concern is that they might take it home to somebody who's vulnerable and elderly," he said.
School mask compliance is voluntary.
"The Department of Health doesn't have any control over the schools, public or private," Greene said. "The requirements are fairly loose. You don't have to say why you want a religious exemption. You just have to say you want a religious exemption."
Charles B. Pyle, a Virginia Department of Education spokesman, said the department doesn't accredit or regulate parochial or private schools. He said they are typically regulated by the Virginia Council for Private Education.
Sederstrom said Mountain View is accredited through the Association of Christian Schools International, which is recognized by the council. Grace T. Creasey, council executive director, didn't return emails on Monday and Tuesday regarding whether schools that don't comply with the mandate can lose accreditation.
In Virginia, police don't enforce the mask mandate. Tammie Smith, a VDH spokeswoman, cited a department online document which said schools that defy the mandate could be taken to civil court. "Any parent or guardian of a student aggrieved by a school board action should consult with an attorney on how to proceed," the document said.
While about two-thirds of Mountain View students requested exemptions, just a fraction of the approximately 14,000 Frederick County Public Schools students did. Eleven applied for and received religious exemptions, according to Steve Edwards, school division spokesman. Five students requested medical exemptions with four granted. Two received medical and religious exemptions. Edwards said in an email that school principals decide on exemptions and appeals of denials are heard by the school board office administrator.
Mountain View opened in 1991. The 180-student, K-12 school is part of the Church of Christ at Mountain View on the school's campus at 153 Narrow Lane in Frederick County. Annual tuition is $7,000 for grades K-6 and $8,000 for grades 7-12.
Hardman and her husband Doug Hardman, the lead evangelist at the church, formed the school. In an interview with The Star last month regarding the school's 30th anniversary, Hardman cited Christianity as the reason for the school's growth.
"There’s no way these things could have happened without God,” she said. “I always say this has always been my biggest life lesson, trusting God’s provision. Beyond that, we have really allowed our core values to drive us in every decision that we’ve made.”
