WINCHESTER — Construction is underway on the Abram's Chase Development.
The residential development, designed for people 55 and older, will be made up of 13 single family one-level homes. The development lies on 3.25 acres of property on the east side of Winchester on Senseny Road.
Construction began in April, and one home has been completed. The homes are being developed and built by Winchester-based Ashbrook Homes.
it will probably take until early 2022 for all of the houses to be built, said Stuart Butler, owner and manager of Ashbrook Homes.
“We’ve been doing first floor master houses probably for about 12 years,” Butler said. “Our first project was Westbury Commons over in Sunnyside. That was also age restricted. We have experience doing age restricted, and we are comfortable with that market and feel very strongly about that market.”
Cynthia Butler, Stuart’s wife and a Realtor with Long and Foster Realty, said there is a lack of housing communities on the east side of Winchester and that Abrams Chase will help with that need.
All lawn care and snow removal will be provided by a homeowners association.
Two models are available with multiple exterior and interior options. The square footage of the homes ranges from 1,609 to 1,736. Both models feature two-car garages with open floor plans and include two or three bedrooms and two full baths. Depending on the lot, some homes will have basements and some will have crawl spaces.
Prices range from $349,900 to $359,900.
For more information, see Abramschase.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.