WINCHESTER — A physical or mental disability presents barriers to anyone who wants to maintain a degree of independence and community involvement.
In Winchester, a nonprofit organization called Access Independence understands the dilemmas caused by disabilities and offers a one-stop shop for products and services that helps keep people as active and self-sufficient as possible.
"Last [fiscal] year, we helped 423 clients with a litany of things," said Charles Harbaugh IV, who became Access Independence's executive director in May, just a few weeks before the start of its new fiscal year on July 1.
Almost anything needed to improve a client's mobility can be obtained for free or at a reduced cost through Access Independence, a nongovernmental agency supported primarily through grants and private donations.
"Last calendar year, January through December, we provided 11 [wheelchair] ramps for people, 12 walkers, 12 wheelchairs, two hearing aids, some shower handles and so on," Harbaugh said on Tuesday during a tour of the nonprofit's headquarters at 324 Hope Drive. "Just since January 1st, we've done one walker, a knee scooter, a wheelchair and a ramp. We've added 12 new clients since December."
And there's plenty more to do. Harbaugh said his organization has a storage unit that is currently packed with accessibility and mobility equipment that he is eager to match with people in need.
The local Access Independence — there are 17 geographically situated branches in Virginia — serves Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Warren and Page counties. Beyond offering equipment to help people with disabilities, it also teaches clients about independent living skills, assists those who need help managing finances, facilitates an energy-share program that puts money toward monthly electrical bills, prepares people who are transitioning to new living situations, advocates for those living with disabilities and more.
"This is truly a disability resource center," Harbaugh said. "If you need help, you come here."
Access Independence's services also include a Deaf and Hard of Hearing Technology Assistance Program (TAP), a joint endeavor with the United States Social Security Administration that ensures clients' household bills are paid, and an in-house partnership with The Arc of Northern Shenandoah Valley that helps area residents who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.
"Anytime a child or adult is diagnosed with a disability, we're kind of like a navigational tool for them," said Arc Executive Director Nichole Pangle, who works out of Access Independence's offices on Hope Drive.
The staff at Access Independence has an acute understanding of how to help clients. That's not only due to their work experience — Harbaugh said most of his employees have been with the nonprofit for several years — but also because of their life experiences. Access Independence has a rule that at least 51% of its staff and board members be comprised of people with disabilities.
"When you walk around the building, you'll see things like this," Harbaugh said, pointing to a desk with no chair because the employee who works there uses a wheelchair. "The focus is never lost here. This is disability-run and truly consumer controlled."
Among the 51-percenters at Access Independence is Donna Day, who is deaf and leads its TAP program. Day, who has worked with Access Independence for 23 years, offers educational and support services to people who have suffered partial or total hearing loss, and can also equip clients with video phones and other high-tech devices so they can have a conversation with a person in another location by reading his or her lips.
"The cost is based on your income," Day said. "Lower-income people [and military veterans] can get one for free."
Donations are key to Access Independence's survival, and the nonprofit has developed a novel way to show the direct impacts a donor can have on the community: Any person or group who makes a substantial contribution to the nonprofit will have their name attached to a mobility or assistance device such as a cane, ramp or wheelchair. For example, Harbaugh spent part of the day Monday installing the City National Bank wheelchair ramp for an Access Independence client.
"The more money we get, the more people we can help," he said. "We try to help as many people as possible."
Harbaugh encourages area residents with disabilities to call Access Independence at 540-662-4452 (video phone users can dial 540-931-9124) to discover what programs, services and materials are available.
"If we don't have the resource directly, we can often refer them to our partner agencies," said Stephanie Pine, Access Independence's independent living specialist and transition coordinator. "It's not the end of the world because you have a disability; you just have to find new ways to do old things."
To learn more about Access Independence in Winchester, visit accessindependence.org.
