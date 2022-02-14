WINCHESTER — One of Winchester's most accomplished natives is being honored this week with the installation of a state historical marker, but chances are you've never heard of him.
Dr. Madison S. Briscoe was a Black man who graduated from Winchester's segregated Douglas School in 1918 and went on to become one of the world's leading authorities in the fields of parasitology (the study of parasites and parasitic diseases) and entomology (the study of insects).
"A professor at Howard University said if he [Briscoe] was living today, he probably would have received a Nobel Peace Prize," said Brenda Nelson, a member of the steering committee that oversaw creation of the historical marker honoring Briscoe. "His work was very important."
Briscoe is an example of a Black American whose accomplishments were often overlooked by his hometown because of his race. Another prominent person who was victim of that oversight was Winchester native Spottswood Poles, a baseball player from the Negro leagues of the early 20th century whose athletic prowess made him one of the best to ever play the game, yet he was not honored with a historical marker in Winchester until three years ago.
"There just wasn't much said about African Americans in this area," Nelson said, noting she's pleased the contributions of local Black residents are finally being recognized.
Briscoe is set to be memorialized with a historical marker unveiling during a special ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in front of his childhood home, a stone house that sits in a gully at 204 S. Kent St. at the corner of South Kent and East Cork streets. Parking for the event will be available next door at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 215 E. Cork St. (In the event of bad weather, the ceremony will be held at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at the same location.)
Nelson said the marker was sponsored by the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society, which submitted the application to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. The $1,770 cost for the sign was paid for with private donations.
Prior to the marker's unveiling on Saturday afternoon, the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum will celebrate Dr. Madison Spencer Briscoe Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with special activities at the facility at 19 W. Cork St. in Winchester. There is no cost to participate beyond the museum's standard admission fee of $9 for everyone age 2 and older.
Nelson said she's thrilled that Briscoe, who died in 1995 at the age of 91, is finally getting the recognition he deserves from the town of his birth.
"He was somebody from Winchester who did amazing things," she said. "It's going to be a revelation for a lot of people."
What a great story! Looking forward to reading the marker.
Even today some republicans will complain about the cost of a historical plaque but would cheer for a statue of Robert E. Lee.
