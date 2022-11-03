WINCHESTER — The federal trial of a Winchester man accused of planting a pipe bomb at the 2017 Battle of Cedar Creek reenactment has been pushed back to next summer.
Gerald Leonard Drake, a 63-year-old who reportedly became bitter after being ejected from his Civil War reenactment unit in 2014, had been on the docket for a jury trial in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia starting Dec. 16, but Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon ordered on Wednesday that proceedings be rescheduled for July 10 to give defense attorneys more time to prepare.
According to Dillon's order, the trial will be held in Harrisonburg and is expected to last four weeks.
Drake was arrested on Oct. 6, three weeks after a federal grand jury certified a 15-count indictment charging him with malicious use of explosives, unlawful manufacturing of a destructive device, possession of an unregistered destructive device, using an explosive to commit a federal felony, stalking, mailing threatening communications and using the mail to threaten injury by means of an explosive. The indictment remained sealed until the defendant was taken into custody at the FBI's field office in Winchester.
Drake is being held without bond in the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange. His attorney, Donald R. Pender of Charlottesville, filed a motion on Tuesday asking Dillon to transfer his client out of the jail and into home incarceration.
"Since his prior detention hearing [on Oct. 7], all firearms — which were acquired legally — were removed from Mr. Drake's home by his son, who lives in Michigan," Pender wrote in his motion. "Moreover, the jail where he is currently housed has stopped meeting his special dietary restrictions. This has forced Mr. Drake to forego his meals and eat only bread, water and fruit. Mr. Drake has recently broken his dentures, which will require dental work because the jail's dentist is not able to repair them at present. Finally, he learned that his ex-wife and son's mother passed away in her sleep as of October 31, 2022."
Dillon has until Nov. 15 to respond to Pender's request for pretrial release.
Drake's alleged campaign of terror occurred in 2017 and 2018 and targeted Civil War reenactment events in Middletown and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
A letter reportedly written by Drake was received by the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation — a nonprofit group with which he was a volunteer — on Sept. 23, 2017. It threatened violence if the organization's upcoming reenactment of the Battle of Cedar Creek was not canceled.
Foundation officials decided to go ahead with the reenactment to mark the 153rd anniversary of the Civil War battle, but advised attendees that security would be heightened during the event.
On the afternoon of Oct. 14, 2017, as the reenactment was coming to an end, an unexploded pipe bomb was found in one of the merchant tents. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the bomb contained metal nuts, a mercury switch, a battery, ball bearings, black and red wires, powder and other items.
Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office recovered the bomb, which was later rendered safe by the Virginia State Police.
On Nov. 6, 2017, The Gettysburg Times newspaper in Gettysburg received a letter reportedly written by Drake that said bombs would be placed, fires would be set and a shooter would be stationed on a rooftop if town officials did not cancel the Gettysburg Remembrance Day Parade on Nov. 18, 2017. The parade was held as planned and no violent incidents were reported.
On June 29, 2018, The Winchester Star received a letter allegedly written by Drake that said "we will be attacking them again" if the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation followed through with plans to reenact the Battle of Cedar Creek that October. The foundation announced on July 3, 2018, that the 154th anniversary reenactment would be canceled.
The last letter reportedly written by Drake was received by the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation on Dec. 7, 2018. It stated, in part: "We have seen on Facebook that you are planning to defy us and hold a reenactment in 2019. You want problems, you are going to get them! ... All we need is just one victim to destroy you. One child hurt by a bomb, or anthrax. One child shot by an unseen shooter hiding in the woods."
Despite the threat, the 155th anniversary reenactment was held as scheduled and without incident on Oct. 19, 2019.
The case against Drake is being prosecuted by United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia Christopher R. Kavanaugh.
