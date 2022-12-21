WINCHESTER — A Stephenson man who was facing life in prison for allegedly raping an ex-girlfriend was found not guilty at the culmination of a two-day jury trial in Frederick County Circuit Court.
John David Tennyson Jr., 38, still faces two misdemeanor charges for allegedly violating a protective order filed by the woman.
Two different grand juries in Frederick County Circuit Court indicted Tennyson on a total of five charges — rape in February, and forcible sodomy, abduction with the intent to defile and the two misdemeanors in October. His trial on the three felonies was held Nov. 9 and 10, and the 12-member jury found him not guilty on all three counts. Tennyson's trial on the protective order charges is scheduled for Jan. 31.
The defendant had been held without bond since Jan. 3 in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester. Following the not guilty verdicts, Tennyson was released from custody on Nov. 10 after posting a $10,000 secured bond on the two remaining misdemeanor charges.
Tennyson told court officials he and the alleged victim had been in a dominant/submissive relationship for approximately seven years, during which time their sexual encounters frequently included consensual choking and hair pulling.
According to Tennyson, their relationship was still in place on Jan. 1, which was when the rape allegedly occurred. He also claimed the woman who accused him had consensual sex with him just three days before the reported sexual assault.
The alleged victim countered that she and Tennyson had not had sex for a month prior to Jan. 1, and their sexual encounter on New Year's Day was not consensual. She filed for an order of protection within hours of the alleged rape.
Tennyson was arrested on Jan. 1 in Frederick County, but not for rape. Instead, he was charged with a first offense of driving under the influence (DUI) a few hours after the alleged sexual assault had taken place. Tennyson was taken into custody and held in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center until Jan. 3, when he was released on his own recognizance.
On the day he got out of jail, Tennyson reportedly attempted to contact the alleged victim. Since the woman had filed for a protective order, his attempt to speak with her violated the conditions of his personal recognizance bond and sent him back to jail later that day.
The misdemeanor bond violation charge was dismissed on Feb. 15 in Frederick County General District Court, but Tennyson remained in custody because a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury had certified the rape charge against him on Feb. 10.
The two alleged violations of the protective order that netted the still-pending misdemeanor charges occurred on Aug. 3 and 8, when Tennyson reportedly tried to contact his ex-girlfriend from jail, court records state.
As for the DUI charge, Tennyson pleaded guilty on Feb. 15 and was ordered to serve one year of unsupervised probation and pay a $250 fine and $224 in court costs. As of Wednesday, he had not paid his fine or court expenses and his account was marked past due.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.