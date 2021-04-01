WINCHESTER — A girl who said she was raped testified at the defendant's trial in Frederick County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
In compelling and consistent testimony, the now 15-year-old girl described fear of more rapes in overcoming her shame to come forward.
She said Julio Cesar Vazquez raped her in a bedroom in his home around 3 a.m. on Oct. 27, 2019. She read from a note she gave her mother several hours after the alleged rape, saying she couldn't bring herself to say it.
"I'm afraid at night to fall asleep because [he] likes to come in my room and rape me. It has happened three or four times already," the girl said. "I'm scared and afraid if I try to stop it. It happens at night. It happened last night."
The girl said the purported abuse occurred over a two-year period before the alleged rape that Vazquez is on trial for. The 32-year-old Vazquez was arrested on May 8. Besides rape, he was charged with attempted rape, aggravated sexual battery, intercourse with a 13-year-old and sexual penetration.
Defense attorney John F. O'Neill Castro maintained the girl is lying due to a custody dispute between Vazquez and the girl's mother. O'Neill Castro said the she was also angry because Vazquez backed out of paying for the European school trip she planned to take. He did so after accusing her of stealing money from him.
O'Neill Castro also questioned why the girl didn't come forward earlier and didn't tell anyone other than her stepsister. "The only person you thought to tell [he] was constantly raping you was 10 years old?" he asked her.
The girl, who denied stealing from Vazquez, told a skeptical O'Neill Castro she wasn't angry about the trip being cancelled or being accused of theft by Vazquez. But she said she was intimidated by the strict way he treated her and her two younger brothers. She said treatment included physically punishing them for misbehavior.
In explaining why the girl didn't come forward earlier, Heather D. Enloe, an assistant commonwealth's attorney, focused on the complicated relationship between the girl and Vazquez. The explanation came in an emotionally excruciating exchange between Enloe and the girl that ended with the accuser in tears.
"Did you make up what happened because you thought that was a great way to live with your mom?"
"No."
"Despite what happened, do you still love [Vazquez?]"
"Yes, ma'am."
"Do you still care about his well being?"
"Yes, ma'am."
"Do you forgive him?"
"No, ma'am."
In earlier testimony, Investigator Alissa J. Singhas of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office vouched for the girl's credibility.
"We had no reason to believe she was fabricating in any way, shape, or form," said Singhas, who testified she has investigated some 800 child abuse and molestation cases since being hired in 2007. "I have charged people who fabricated allegations."
Enloe also questioned Singhas about why Vazquez wasn't interrogated until Dec. 11, 2019, a month after he had consented to a DNA swab. Singhas said Vazquez was slow to return calls and texts to set up the interview. The girl had a rape kit done hours after accusing Vazquez, and DNA evidence is scheduled to be discussed when the trial resumes at 8:30 a.m. today.
(1) comment
Put this creep away so he can't molest anyone else.
