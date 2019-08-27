WINCHESTER — The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Virginia has advised Winchester that its recently approved ban on roadside panhandling "would not withstand a legal challenge under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution."
Problem is, the organization confused the ordinance with a previous version that was adopted by the city in October 2009 and has not been enforced for four years.
When notified of the discrepancy on Monday, Eden Heilman, legal director of the ALCU of Virginia, acknowledged the letter cited the wrong section of City Code but maintained the new ordinance still infringes on free speech.
In an Aug. 22 letter to Winchester Mayor David Smith and members of City Council, state ALCU Executive Director Claire G. Gastañaga said the new ordinance violates the First Amendment because it applies to all means for requesting money from people in vehicles stopped at intersections.
But the language Gastañaga quoted in her letter was from the city's previous panhandling ordinance, Section 16-6.2 of City Code. She said that ordinance's definition of panhandling as "the spoken, written or printed word or such other acts as are conducted in furtherance of obtaining alms or an immediate donation of money" was similar to a Charlottesville panhandling ordinance that was overturned in 2013 by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit of Virginia.
Winchester Communications Director Amy Simmons said on Monday that Section 16-6.2 has been superseded by the new roadside panhandling ban that was approved by City Council on June 25.
The new ordinance attempts to sidestep First Amendment issues by stipulating it "leaves open many alternative channels for interaction in the city which do not disrupt traffic flows and create a dangerous situation on roadways."
"Since earlier this year, staff has been discussing bringing a request to [City] Council to repeal the old ordinance in the coming months," Simmons wrote in an email. "In order to provide the Winchester Police Department with effective tools to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists, council adopted a new ordinance in June 2019 that does not infringe upon the First Amendment rights of our residents and visitors."
Even though the 2009 ordinance is not being enforced, Heilman said it remains on the books so the state ALCU maintains its opposition.
Heilman said the new ordinance is also unconstitutional because it is too broad and takes away a means of expression for almost everyone, not just panhandlers. Additionally, she said, including language that says "alternative channels for interaction" are still available does not avoid the potential for First Amendment restrictions.
The new ordinance includes a number of exceptions — intersections on private property, people who provide assistance to a driver or pedestrian, mail and newspaper deliveries, and more — but Heilman said the restrictions should not apply to anyone.
She said Henrico County faced a similar constitutional quagmire when it created an ordinance banning roadside panhandling. Officials there sidestepped free-speech issues by dropping the ordinance and putting up signs advising motorists not to give money to panhandlers, but to instead make donations to organizations that assist the homeless.
ACLU of Virginia Director of Strategic Communications Bill Farrar said in a telephone interview Monday that panhandling bans with language that potentially infringes on constitutional protections have been approved by several Virginia municipalities, and the state ACLU has responded each time by sending letters to the localities.
"By bringing their attention to it, we're hoping they'll do the right thing," Farrar said.
Heilman said the state ALCU will correct the mistakes in its letter to Winchester and send an amended version to city officials.
(10) comments
I think most of them are scams. I saw one on Pleasant ValleySunday holding a piece of cardboard with Boyce Fire Department scrawled on it with a marker. I'm pretty sure Boyce FD didn't send him to Winchester on fund raising mission.
I wish to take this opportunity to respond to the ACLU’s Legal Director Eden Heilman, Executive Director Claire G. Gastanaga and Bill Farra, Director of Strategic Communications challenge to the city’s ordinance on panhandling. Local governments have been dealing with numerous complaints of individuals walking out into traffic and harassing motorist at intersections while collecting “quick cash” for a number of years. Local governments have taken complaints of citizens seriously and have taken or attempted to take action to prevent these individuals from walking out into traffic which puts them at risk of being struck by passing vehicles or creating a situation that may escalate into a physical altercation. I’m of the opinion the ACLU is nothing more than a typical liberal organization doing what it does best and that’s to oppose the good will of the American people every opportunity it can. I’ve read plenty of news articles pertaining to the so called ‘homeless’ panhandlers which are later determined to not be homeless and are only out scamming the warm-hearted people into giving them a cash handout either willingly or through intimidation. These people are using panhandling as their ‘job’ instead of working like real Americans do. A lot of us have heard stories where contractors and others have offered the panhandler’s jobs only to be told to leave them alone while others have offered them food or others means of support which is rejected. Wake up liberal ACLU and support what’s best for the community for once instead of turning your back on the law-abiding Americans and only looking for controversy.
Jerry Bosserman is a resident of Clarke County
Oppose the good will of the American people? How? I could list you hundreds of cases championed by the ACLU that fought against government attempting to limit the civil liberties of citizens, often those citizens on the Right.
And I mean, come on, leave poor people alone....does that really need to be said out loud?
Good to see the ACLU recognizing this unconstitutional law. I mentioned this when it first became public, this law prevents all sorts of roadside speech.
Bull...Free speech is standing there with their sign. When they walk into traffic and make a monetary transaction it becomes more than free speech and thus the city's law seems to be valid.
Quit giving them money and they will eventually leave.
Money is speech, this has been upheld by the courts.
Then speak to me, brother! lol.
Don't care. Cut off the supply, and the demand will go elsewhere. Keep giving them money, and they won't go away. Just like illegal aliens and the jobs they do. Quit hiring them, and the illegal alien problem will disappear.
