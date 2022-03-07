WINCHESTER — Bella Taveras remembers the days when she couldn’t find a local salon where she felt comfortable getting her hair done.
That inspired Taveras, a native of the Dominican Republic, to open her own salon in Winchester 18 years ago that specializes in all types of hair.
Act I Salon, located at 2604 Valley Ave., is now expanding to a second location that will open March 15 at 133 Premier Place off Front Royal Pike in Frederick County.
The original shop will remain open.
“We are from the islands, and the islands have everything. I call it both extremes and everything in between. We have a lot of diversity, so when it comes to hair salons, the point is that we can do all hair types — curly, unruly, all the way to the other side,” Taveras said. “When I started my salon, a lot of my customers were having to travel to D.C. or Maryland to find a more multicultural service. So, it makes us special here.”
The new location is about 3,000 square feet and will offer hair, nail, massage, facial and makeup services. It also has an outdoor patio space.
"We have women who are here for hours, depending on what they’re getting done to their hair. So while their hair is setting, they can come and enjoy the outdoors or be out here with their children,” Taveras said. “A lot of women look to us because we do it all for them. We have women who come and spend the whole day with us here, so we want to make it comfortable for them.”
Taveras said the growth of her business is a testament to the local community appreciating her salon’s services.
She’s also worked to build a clientele from the surrounding area.
“A lot of people come to us from out of town. They travel to Winchester seeking our services,” Taveras said. “They’re willing to travel because of the quality of our work and the type of work we do. It sets us apart.”
She said Act I has become known for its “multicultural expertise.”
“I have always loved (doing hair) since I was a little girl. It kind of runs in the family,” said Taveras, who moved from the Dominican Republic to New York before coming to Winchester when she was about 15 years old. “Back home on the islands, everybody...deals with all different types of hair. Coming here, we found out that it was a big deal.”
Arriving in Winchester gave her the push to want to open her own salon.
“I went to a couple of salons in the area. My hair is naturally super tight and curly and unruly. I found out we had a need for my type of salon in the area because a few salons told me — and I was actually very hurt — that, ‘Oh, we don’t do that type of hair here,’” Taveras said. “I felt like something was wrong with my hair, but it was just that they didn’t know how to work with different hair types and textures. I almost felt a little bit left out.”
Taveras said the biggest differences in hair types comes from textures and curl patterns. She pushes her staff to understand the differences and ensures that any customer can be taken care of at her shop.
For more information, visit Act 1 Salon’s Facebook page at Act 1 Salon “Dominican Style.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.