Allie Mondell (left) and Tina Landis of Seniors First, the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging, are seen Friday morning outside the Active Living Center in the War Memorial Building in Winchester's Jim Barnett Park. The center, which offers free activities to people age 60 and older, will reopen on March 21 after being sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic for most of the past two years.