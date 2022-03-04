WINCHESTER — After being sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic for most of the past two years, the Active Living Center in Jim Barnett Park will once again start offering programs for city seniors beginning March 21.
The center — located in the War Memorial Building and operated by the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging, which recently rebranded itself as Seniors First, the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging — will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Services are offered to all Winchester residents age 60 and older, there is no charge to participate and free transportation is available.
"When they come in, they want to socialize first," Tina Landis, a manager of the Winchester Active Living Center, said on Friday about program participants. "They chit chat, play cards, sit around and gossip."
Once everyone is caught up on the latest news, Landis said organized activities — crafts, informational presentations, decorating cookies with officers from the Winchester Police Department and so on — begin around 10:30 a.m.
"Sometimes we take trips with them," Landis said. "We've taken them to the movies, I've taken them to do pottery, we went to the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum — we try to do a lot."
A free lunch is served at noon and seniors start returning home at 12:30 p.m., either in their own vehicles or in shuttle buses available at no charge from Seniors First.
In years past, Landis said, the Active Living Center averaged about 30 to 40 participants a day, and she expects a similar turnout when the program relaunches later this month.
The Active Living Center relies on fundraisers and private donations to operate. Participants are asked to make a financial contribution if they can, Landis said, "But if they cannot donate, we do not turn them away."
Allie Mondell, development manager for Seniors First, said anyone who wants to support the center's operations can make a donation online by visiting shenandoahaaa.com and clicking the "Donate" button at the top of the web page. Contributions to Seniors First also allow the nonprofit to deliver meals to homebound seniors through its Meals on Wheels program, transport clients to medical appointments, provide in-home care services to seniors and more.
"We have the perfect space," Winchester Parks and Recreation Director Chris Konyar said on Friday when asked why his department offers use of its War Memorial Building for the Active Living Center. "I'm very excited to have them back in the building."
