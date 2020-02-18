WINCHESTER — Although the General Assembly will not pass legislation this year to ban assault weapons, Frederick County resident and gun rights activist Susan Shick says the battle over Second Amendment rights is far from over.
On Monday, members of the state Senate Judiciary Committee voted 10-5 to table HB 961 — a bill introduced by Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, to ban assault firearms — until 2021. Four Democrats joined Republicans in voting to table the legislation.
Shick, who was one of the leaders in an effort to make Frederick County a Second Amendment sanctuary, said that local gun rights activists were happy the bill didn’t pass this year. But gun owners, she said, are “well aware that we will be facing an even tougher battle when it comes back up next year.”
“This was a promising step in the right direction,” Shick said. “We are glad to see that the bill did not pass. It was a good thing to wake up to, and it gave us hope that maybe our representatives are listening.”
The bill would have prohibited the sale, transport and purchase of assault firearms and large-capacity magazines. A violation would have been a Class 6 felony. The ban includes certain semiautomatic firearms as well as the possession of magazines that hold more than 12 rounds. Possession of any large-capacity firearm magazine would have been a Class 1 misdemeanor. An earlier version of the bill would have made possession a Class 6 felony.
Although the bill was heavily supported by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, as well as Democrats hoping the legislation would reduce gun violence, it was met with fierce opposition by gun owners, who feared it was an infringement upon their Second Amendment rights. In response to the proposed gun control legislation, more than 100 Virginia localities passed resolutions declaring themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries. Frederick and Clarke counties’ boards of supervisors passed such resolutions, although Winchester’s City Council did not.
Last week, the House of Delegates voted 51-48 to pass HB 961. Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County, voted in favor of the bill while Del. Chris Collins, R-Frederick County, and Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton, voted against it. A similar Senate bill banning assault weapons died in committee before it could move forward to a vote.
“Thousands of citizens’ phone calls, emails, attendance at the Second Amendment Sanctuary hearings, attendance at General Assembly committee hearings, and participation at [Virginia Citizen Defense League] and NRA lobby days paid off as HB 961, the “assault weapon”/standard-capacity-magazine/suppressor/bump stock ban, was voted down today,” LaRock said in an email to The Star on Monday. “While the radical Democrat delegates rammed this bill through the House, a bipartisan group of senators voted down this unconstitutional overreach. Our rights are still under threat.... Red Flag laws, universal background checks, and allowing local firearm restrictions are still very much alive this year, but this is a big win!”
Gooditis said on Monday, “While I do believe it’s important to take steps to try to minimize gun violence, it’s also important to make legislation as effective as it can be. Taking time to continue to work towards solutions is sometimes the decision of the Virginia General Assembly.”
Shick said that when the matter of banning assault weapons comes back next year, “it will probably be even more of a battle than it was this time” as legislators will have more time to “come up with even more loopholes.”
Shick said the one-year delay will give gun advocates more time to prepare. Last month, 22,000 gun advocates arrived in Richmond to protest gun control legislation. Shick said she anticipates there will be another gun rally in Richmond next year. She also said there may be some local gun rallies held this spring.
“I think they thought maybe by tabling this until next year that we would let up on it, and they would come back next year with a reworded and even stronger [bill] than what we had to deal with this time,” Shick said. “But we fully intend on continuing to hold rallies.”
How much is Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam and other Democrats being paid by the Republicans/Moscow to convince Virginians to vote Republican by pushing same old non-common sense gun laws.
A majority of gun owners are open to background checks, closing gun show loopholes, and limits on semiautomatics firearms, but it's always the nutcases that make the most noise. I suppose this is no exception to the rule.
Good to hear that common sense prevailed even in a Dem controlled legislature. Not a peep from the usual early morning rabble.[whistling][innocent][rolleyes]
While I might be disappointed, I am more grateful to see that "checks and balances" is still alive. What we need more of, so people can calm down and talk. Enough "rabble" for you?
Your pompousness knows no bounds. Who said I was talking about you?[lol]
I beg your royal pardon[tongue]
