WINCHESTER — Larry Lamar Yates, an anti-racist activist, author and historian who took to the editorial pages of The Winchester Star to ask Winchester and Virginia to reckon with its sometimes racist history, has died.
“Instead of betting Winchester’s tourist strategy on the aging cadre of Lost Cause believers, we could stake our future on the facts, and on a generation that wants to know how the great sin of racism was carried out,” Yates wrote in a guest column in 2018. “Our next generation needs to know about these powerful and vociferous defenders of slavery and of segregation, what they did, and how their machinations failed. No one can tell it better than this community, if we have the courage and the vision to do so.”
The 70-year-old Yates, who had been in ill health the last few years, died on Dec. 30 of a heart attack at his home in Winchester, according to his close friend Victoria Lee Kidd. Soft-spoken in person, Yates pulled no punches in print. He frequently skewered segregationists and Confederate apologists.
In one of his last columns for The Star in August, Yates addressed criticism of the removal of the name of U.S. Sen. Harry Flood Byrd Jr. from the Shenandoah University School of Business. He noted there were no statues of Byrd, or his father, former Virginia governor and U.S. Sen. Harry Flood Byrd Sr., because local leaders were embarrassed by the Byrds carrying out “Massive Resistance” to school desegregation. And he said there was no monument to Winchester resident and former U.S. Sen. James Murray Mason, because Mason wrote the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 which required escaped slaves to be returned to their owners even if they fled to free states.
“These men don’t deserve statues. But, as we are so often reminded, should not erase history,” Yates wrote. “A simple plaque at the Old Courthouse, describing their racist abuses and motives, would help us to remember the lessons of our community’s past.”
Yates called the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum “a storehouse of old bullets and uniforms” rather than a museum dedicated to honestly addressing that the was over slavery.
In an effort to pull back the curtain on what he believed was white-washed history, Yates in 2017 opened the Virginia Museum of Veiled History on South Loudoun Street. It focused on local and state events from 1855 to 1966 including photos of a Ku Klux Klan rally in downtown Winchester in the 1920’s. “I am here to help Virginians and others see through the veil of fake Virginia history, so we can build a Virginia that belongs to everyone, not just the elite of Virginia gentlemen,” Yates wrote on his website about the museum.
The museum closed after about a year, but Yates continued to push for social justice. Efforts included an as yet unsuccessful effort to get the state to place a marker at the site in Kernstown where Larry Shorter was lynched in 1893. Shorter, a 19-year-old Black man, was charged but never convicted of attempting to rape a white woman. He was pulled from a train by a mob of white men and beaten, hung and shot.
Born in 1950, Yates came of age in the turbulent 1960s, according to his obituary, which he wrote. His father was a linguist and as a boy, Yates lived in Germany, Thailand and Vietnam before the family moved to Fairfax County in 1964. Yates was a member of Students for a Democratic Society, a non-violent youth group whose members included the Freedom Riders who helped register Black people in the south despite often violent opposition from white supremacists.
Like many of his generation, the violent backlash to the civil rights movement and to Vietnam War protesters radicalized Yates. He wrote that he was briefly a member of the Weather Underground —also known as The Weathermen — a violent splinter group of SDS that took credit for 25 bombings, most in the early 1970s, according to the FBI. Yates wrote that his time with the Venceremos Brigade, a group of American volunteers who did agricultural and construction work in Cuba, changed his political outlook and he left The Weathermen.
He moved to Richmond in 1973 and worked on affordable housing issues for the Virginia Housing Coalition and Richmond United Neighborhoods. In 1988, he moved to Washington, D.C. ,and worked for a few nonprofit groups including the National Low Income Housing Coalition the Center for Health, Environment and Justice.
Around that time, Yates married Carol Stroebel who worked for the Children’s Environmental Health Coalition. They later moved to the Winchester. Stroebel died of cancer in 2016. While known for his activism, Kidd said the “defining characteristic” of Yates’ life was his love for Stroebel and that he was never the same after her death. Kidd, owner of the Hideaway Cafe where Yates often hung out, met Yates in 2013 during his unsuccessful run as an independent for the 29th District seat in the House of Delegates.
“I thought he was the oddest bird I ever met, but just so genuine and honest,” Kidd said. “He just was a truly genuinely generous person and if there was an opportunity to help, he was there to help.”
La Tasha Do ‘zia met in Yates in 2009 when they worked together to help restore the rights of felons released from prison. After Do ‘zia created the nonprofit Selah Theatre Project in 2012, Yates worked with her on a play about Harriet Tubman and Union Gen. Robert Milroy. In 1863 in Winchester, Milroy announced that the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed, meaning 5,000 enslaved people in the Shenandoah Valley were free.
“He really dedicated his time to making sure that people were well aware of the wrongs in this area and how we can make them right,” Do ‘zia said. “When you felt like giving up, or felt like your idea was stupid or everyone felt it was crazy and didn’t want to give you the time of day, Larry would. He had a great gift of lifting you up out of your own valley.”
(2) comments
It would be fitting to replace the Confederate statue in Winchester with one of Larry Yates.
Oh, my selfish heart sinks with sorrow at the thought of Larry, who was so genuine, generous, and gentle will no longer be us to share his vast knowledge, leadership, and love with us.
